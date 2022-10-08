Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July

8
CURT ANDERSON
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents.

The documents released Friday night to The Associated Press and other news organizations provide new details about the program that culminated in the Sept. 14 flight of 48 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, an island off Massachusetts.

The flight has spawned an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits amid criticism that the program was a political stunt by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to appeal to his conservative base.

DeSantis is running for reelection this year and is frequently mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. His office did not immediately respond to an email Saturday seeking comment about the document release.

According to the documents, the program as outlined in July was intended to “assist in the voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida and have agreed to be relocated” elsewhere in the country. It made no mention of finding migrants in Texas.

One Florida-based bidder that was not chosen, Gun Girls Procurement Solutions Inc., quoted a price of $26,000 to transport a minimum of five people and a security staffer to Massachusetts. Another potential bidder that provided price options was a New York-based charter jet company called Wheels Up, the documents show.

Ultimately, state officials chose Vertol Systems Co., based in Destin, Florida, and has so far paid the firm $1.56 million for the Martha's Vineyard flight and possibly for a second flight to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden, that didn't happen. No other flights have been announced.

The records show that an Ohio-based charter company, Ultimate JetCharters, was subcontracted to fly the migrants from Texas to a brief stop in Crestview, Florida, and then on to Martha's Vineyard.

In Massachusetts, meanwhile, officials said Friday that all of the Venezuelan migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., have left a temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod.

In an email statement, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration said it is “grateful for the collaborative efforts between several state agencies and non-profit providers to ensure each individual received necessary humanitarian resources and access to new housing options.”

Some of the migrants have sued DeSantis and other Florida officials in Boston federal court, claiming they were the victims of a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat, has also filed a lawsuit in state court in Tallahassee contending that the Massachusetts flight is a violation of state law partly because the migrants were not in Florida at the time. The Legislature authorized $12 million for the relocation program that specifically cites migrants within Florida borders.

_____

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Slaps Ron DeSantis With Perfect Will Smith-Chris Rock Callback

    Kimmel shows how the Florida governor's migrant stunt is about to backfire in a big way.

  • Op-Ed: Black people are wrongly convicted more than any other group. We can prevent this

    A new report shows that Black people are seven times more likely than white people to be falsely convicted of serious crimes.

  • Florida making progress with Ian recovery

    Governor DeSantis speaks on the cleanup from Hurricane Ian with an update on the recovery process.

  • ‘Until Further Notice’: 5 Districts Still Closed After Ian, Disrupting FL’s Ed System

    In Southwest Charlotte County, there are 10 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools. But no students or staff are in them because of Hurricane Ian. Likewise, DeSoto County, with just seven schools, also are closed. Same goes for Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. In all, the Florida Department of Education has reported […]

  • Abrams to appear on ‘Fox News Sunday’

    Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will appear on “Fox News Sunday” this weekend, a Fox spokesperson told The Hill. “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream had previously hinted about a potential appearance on Twitter last Sunday. “She’s been invited repeatedly, and I think you’ll see her very soon,” Bream wrote in response to a…

  • 'I didn't want to': Pensacola man testifies he shot and killed friend in self-defense

    Stefan Gislason took the stand in his own trial Thursday, saying that he shot and killed Dillon Shanks because he was fearing his life.

  • Bay Area talk radio station KGO 810 abruptly ends programming, promises 'new era'

    Juliette Goodrich reports on longtime Bay Area news talk radio station suddenly changing format

  • Ethics panel charges Kentucky judge asked staffers to ‘blatantly violate the law.’

    The Judicial Conduct Commission has filed seven ethics charges against the judge and could impose sanctions ranging from a private reprimand to removal from office.

  • Students, staff unhappy with FGCU's Hurricane Ian make-up days schedule

    The calendar takes the 10 days of missed instructional time from Sept. 27 through Oct. 8 and rescheduled them on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec.

  • New Zealand man's convictions overturned 3 years after death

    New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man’s convictions even though he died three years ago. The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago. The case against him relied on the recollections of very young children, and many questioned its merits from the outset.

  • Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

    Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump's newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, according to Medium Buying, an ad tracking firm. The group is already airing ads in Pennsylvania and Ohio, home to two of the most consequential and competitive Senate races in the country.

  • Governor Ron DeSantis dodges climate question on Hurricane Ian

    Ron DeSantis dodges climate question on hurricane Ian by saying: "This is just something we've got to deal with regardless of those political debates."Source: Newsmax

  • Secretary wrote checks to herself, stealing $1.2 million for vacations and SUV, feds say

    The Missouri woman wrote at least 44 checks to herself over six years, authorities said.

  • All eyes on Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to replace Sen. Sasse

    With Ben Sasse apparently ready to resign his Nebraska U.S. Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, speculation is rampant that his temporary replacement could be Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts, who like Sasse is a Republican, would otherwise be out of a political job due to term limits at the end of the year. Scenarios of how Ricketts would ascend to the U.S. Senate run the gamut from his presumptive successor naming him as Nebraska’s newest U.S. senator to Ricketts appointing himself to fill the seat.

  • Authorities release bodycam video of train slamming into police car

    Authorities in Colorado released the new bodycam video in the case of a train slamming into a police cruiser with a woman in handcuffs in the back seat.

  • Tua Tagovailoa's concussion not only injury that's hampered Dolphins after Thursday game

    The Dolphins were hit by the perfect storm against the Bengals, coming off an emotional, physically draining victory over the Bills four days earlier.

  • FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

    Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. Released Tuesday, the directive warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch.

  • Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

    While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job or apply to college, it does nothing to help the hundreds of thousands of mostly Black and Hispanic Americans still burdened by state convictions for marijuana-related offenses, not to mention the millions more with other drug offenses on their records. Advocates for overhauling the nation’s drug laws are hopeful that Biden’s pardons lead state lawmakers to pardon and expunge minor drug offenses from people’s records. “We know that this is really the tip of the iceberg when it comes to people who are suffering the effects of (past) marijuana prohibition,” said Maritza Perez, director of federal affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit organization pushing for decriminalization and safe drug use policies.

  • CBP head says GOP governors’ transports are encouraging more migration to US

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said Republican governors sending migrants to northern cities could encourage more migration to the United States. Magnus told The Los Angeles Times in an interview that the politicians who are complaining about the causes of migration are also the ones who are causing it to occur. “It’s…

  • Lawsuit over alleged shared video of Bianca Devins' death dismissed, but estate can file again

    The lawsuit, which was dismissed for "procedural" reasons, could be filed again in state or federal court by Bianca Devins' estate.