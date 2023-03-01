Documents: Investigators took clothing, other items from accused killer Kohberger's home

Feb. 28—Investigators seized clothing and other items when they arrested accused killer Bryan Kohberger and searched his Monroe County home in December, according to newly released documents.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts made public Tuesday search warrants executed by state police Dec. 30 at the Chestnuthill Twp. home owned by Kohberger's parents, along with an inventory of the items collected.

The office said more warrants will be released Wednesday.

Kohberger, 28, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 13 slayings University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. All were stabbed to death at an apartment in Moscow, Idaho.

According to a search warrant application filed by state police Trooper Justin Leri, investigators began physical surveillance of the Kohberger home at 119 Lamsden Drive on Dec. 27 and spotted Kohberger walking near the residence the same day.

They also saw Kohberger traveling throughout Monroe County and arriving back at the home Dec. 28.

Monroe County President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington approved the search warrants late in the afternoon of Dec. 29.

According to the warrants, among the items investigators were looking for included any materials with blood on them; knives, sheaths or receipts for their purchase; any property belonging to the victims, and any documents or records related to the victims or the address where the murders happened.

Investigators were also seeking dark clothing, including any masks, and shoes with a diamond pattern on the soles, the documents said.

The dark clothing would match what another woman who lived in the apartment told homicide investigators she saw the suspected killer wearing when she encountered him in the residence at the time of the murders.

Police in Idaho also previously said a shoe print found inside the apartment showed a diamond-shaped pattern on the sole.

In addition, authorities wanted DNA samples from Kohberger, according to the warrants.

An FBI receipt indicates the clothing seized from Kohberger's home included a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Washington State University sweatshirt, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts, black Under Armour boxers and a pair of black and white Nike shoes.

Investigators also took a silver flashlight and four medical-style gloves and collected a DNA sample from Kohberger, the receipt said.

It was unknown Tuesday whether any of the seized items have been useful to authorities in Idaho as the investigation into the murders continues.

Kohberger, who was extradited to Latah County, Idaho, shortly after his arrest, is held without bail. In January, he waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing. He is due back in court in June.

