Documents: Man accused of shooting stepfather in Gilbert cited 'decades' of abuse

Courts

A man accused of shooting his stepfather, 80-year-old Michael Kinney, on Christmas Day in Gilbert alleged Kinney physically and emotionally abused the man and his mother for decades, according to court documents.

Michael Kaser, 48, was arrested in connection to the shooting of Kinney and charged with first-degree murder.

Gilbert police responded to a call on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle that had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads. The vehicle had a broken windshield, an open door and one person was inside, court documents say.

When officers arrived, they saw seven holes in the windshield consistent with bullet holes and found an unresponsive man, later identified as Kinney, in the driver seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, later identified as Kaser, came out of the home and uttered, "I killed my stepfather" and "I should have killed him a long time ago," court documents say. Officers also saw multiple gun casings on the floor of the garage and detained Kaser.

A witness in the area said he saw a man kicking a car and yelling, "I'm going to kill you," moments before the shooting.

Court documents stated Kaser admitted to shooting Kinney with a handgun during an interview with police. He also allegedly said that before the shooting he was on his way home with Kinney and his mother from a Christmas gathering at a relative's house.

Kaser exited the vehicle at some point, retrieved a handgun, and reportedly shot Kinney who was driving the vehicle into the open garage at the location, according to the court documents.

Kaser's mother told police she was in the front passenger seat when Kaser shot Kinney. Kaser said he didn't remember his mother being in the vehicle during the shooting.

During the interview, Kaser cited decades of alleged physical and emotional abuse to him and his mother from Kinney, according to court documents. Kaser also allegedly said he thought about killing his stepfather for 20 years.

Kaser was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the shooting occurred, court documents stated. He was booked into jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Documents: Man accused of shooting stepfather in Gilbert cited abuse