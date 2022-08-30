Documents: Man had cocaine, fentanyl in system when he killed pedestrian in E. Price Hill

Ronald Stafford was driving while impaired two years ago when he struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill.

Stafford had cocaine, benzodiazepines and fentanyl in his system, court documents say.

On Tuesday, Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Terry Nestor sentenced Stafford to four to six years in prison, a court official said. Stafford, who is 36, also received a lifetime driving suspension.

The crash killed 58-year-old Rickey York, who was on his way to his job at a Cheviot restaurant, where he worked as a dishwasher. It happened on the afternoon of May 9, 2020. After Stafford struck York with his GMC Terrain, he drove off the right side of the street into a utility pole, according to police.

Stafford pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

He lived in Westwood with his mother and worked in heating, ventilation and air condtioning, according to documents filed in advance of Tuesday's sentencing.

Stafford was driving between 37 and 41 mph at the time, the documents say, just above the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

"This … was a tragic accident," Stafford's attorney said in the documents, "not a purposeful act."

The documents also say Stafford remained at the scene after the fatal crash, agreeing to a police interview as well as a blood draw.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Docs: Driver had cocaine, fentanyl in system when he killed pedestrian