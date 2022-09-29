Documents: Man had video of 2-month-old girl being sexually abused

Among the videos found on Brian Ashcraft's cellphone depicting children being sexually abused, was one of a 2-month old girl, according to court documents.

Ashcraft, who is 38 and according to court records lived in a relative's home in North Bend, has been charged in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court with multiple child pornography counts.

His arrest was announced Wednesday by Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and Acting Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Court documents describe a total of four videos that were found Sept. 2 after investigators searched Ashcraft's cellphone. He was already being held at the county jail on unrelated charges when the phone was searched.

In addition to the 2-month-old girl, court documents say the videos show the graphic sexual abuse of a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl. Three of the videos involve penetration, according to the documents.

The investigation began after a nationwide task force run by the FBI, which looks for child internet predators, identified Ashcraft as a suspect, officials said. A local task force that includes investigators from the sheriff's office as well as Cincinnati police was then notified along with Cincinnati Homeland Security officials.

Ashcraft's attorney, Jeffrey Cutcher, declined to comment. He said he will meet with Ashcraft Friday.

Ashcraft pleaded guilty this month to being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He also faces drug possession charges.

His adult criminal record dates back to 2003. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2006 for a robbery at a Green Township Arby's restaurant. In that incident, court documents say he forced his then-wife, who was the restaurant's manager, and two employees at gunpoint into a walk-in cooler.

Police eventually determined that Ashcraft and his wife planned the robbery together.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Child porn case: Man had video of 2-month-old being sexually abused