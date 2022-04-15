Documents: Mason man video-recorded sex acts with teenage prostitute at Red Roof Inn

A 55-year-old Mason man had numerous encounters with a 15-year-old prostitute at a Symmes Township Red Roof Inn – and video-recorded them, court documents say.

Zhongping Stephen Sun had 18 videos on one of his iPhones documenting sex acts with the teen, the documents say. The videos ranged from less than 30 seconds, to a few minutes, to more than 6 minutes.

Sun – who along with his now-ex-wife operated a popular Clifton Chinese restaurant, Fortune Noodle House – was sentenced Thursday to 6½ years in prison.

He pleaded guilty last year to sex trafficking of children. The case is in federal court in Cincinnati. Documents say his former wife divorced him because of the charges.

Sun is a U.S. citizen who practiced as a neurosurgeon in China for a decade before moving to this country. Although he couldn't be a doctor in the U.S., he ended up obtaining a master's degree in computer science, according to court documents.

Sun was initially arrested in August 2020 as part of a prostitution and solicitation investigation. According to court documents, after the arrest, an officer with the Cincinnati Police Department's vice unit contacted another officer who is part of a task force that investigates crimes against children and child pornography.

Sun's iPhone 11 was seized and searched by investigators, which led to the discovery of the multiple videos. All were recorded at the Red Roof Inn at 8870 Governor's Hill Drive, off Interstate 71, the documents say. Sun paid for the rooms, the documents say.

Investigators were able to identify the 15-year-old.

