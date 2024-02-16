New documents released as attorneys clash in court on anniversary of Bridegan killing

Mario Fernandez Saldana and Shanna Gardner, the estranged couple facing a possible death penalty if convicted of having Gardner's ex-husband murdered, appeared together in court again Friday on the two-year anniversary of his death.

It's a little more than a week after their last hearing and was originally scheduled for Valentine's Day. It also comes as hundreds of pages of new documents have been released as public records providing more details in the case.

Each is charged with hiring Henry Arthur Tenon to kill Jared Bridegan, 33, after leaving their home in Jacksonville Beach on a regularly scheduled visit with his children in 2022. Tenon, 63, was a former tenant of Fernandez Saldana and has already pleaded guilty to being the one who shot him in an ambush. Bridegan and Gardner had a long-running feud involving their divorce, children and money.

Friday the main issues were Fernandez Saldana's defense team's efforts to have the 4th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office tossed from the case for failing to maintain confidentiality and Gardner's attorneys seeking a bond hearing for her release.

There were plenty of disagreements, which at times became contentious between the defense attorneys and prosecution.

“My client has been sitting in custody for a long time now,” said Patrick Korody, Gardner’s attorney. “The state has had an awful long time to prepare for any evidentiary hearing on a bond. I think it’s disingenuous for the state to say they need more time to prepare when they’ve already presented this case to a grand jury.”

The defense also expressed new concerns about its motion to disqualify the State Attorney’s Office and will be filing for dismissal of the indictment.

“The state and its law enforcement officers, and this is sworn testimony, were reviewing” Gardner’s iCloud and Google drive before it went through the taint team assigned to review it, Korody said.

“What we established during the depositions this week, in fact one of the things we learned, judge, is that my client’s iMessages from her iCloud, which we all know did contain attorney/client communications, were circulated to all or most of the primary members of the law enforcement team by email before the taint agent … even looked at them,” Korody said. “The spreadsheet with all these messages that was circulated was opened and reviewed.”

Judge London Kite said it was her understanding that there was just one contested document that the two sides had agreed on.

“The state of Florida and law enforcement has never read any emails, any text messages, any client communications, other than this one document,” Assistant State Attorney Christina Stifler said, later confirming a second contested document. “… We’re not going to look at attorney-client privilege. We don’t want to look at it. We have no intention of looking at it. Anything that has happened has been inadvertent and has not prejudiced them.”

The judge said in a case of this magnitude and because there are so many disagreements, she’s going to ask the chief judge to appoint an independent judge to review the material.

They agreed to schedule March 4 to reconvene.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson sat beside Bridegan's widow, Kirsten, during the proceedings.

New documents in the Jared Bridegan case

In addition to the hearing, Gardner's defense team filed two subpoenas on Feb. 9, one to Publix for her employment records and one to Walmart for five receipts for purchases from Jan. 27, 2022, to March 6, 2022. One of the purchases was on the day Bridegan was killed Feb. 16 and another was two weeks earlier for the same amount of $50.31. It's unclear what those purchases were for.

As far as Gardner's employment, she had told detectives at one point she was working three jobs to pay the bills. New documents released Thursday through public records requests provided more insight into her finances. Following is an excerpt:

"In reviewing financial records, investigators discovered the majority of Gardner's income came through an irrevocable trust that Gardner's parents funded. Fernandez Saldana is the listed trustee. The trust language provides, 'when our daughter, Shanna, shall have no further legal entanglements with her ex-husband, Jared G. Bridegan, she may elect to serve as trustee.'

"On Feb. 23, 2022, one week after Bridegan's murder and precisely seven years after she filed for dissolution of their marriage, a suggestion of death [Bridegan's death] appeared in the records of their dissolution case with the St. Johns County Clerk of Court," the report continues. "By all accounts, in the months and years preceding the murder, Gardner wanted to leave the state of Florida with her children. However, her dissolution decree prevented her from leaving the state permanently with her children without an agreement from Bridegan or a court order. With Bridegan's death, she became free to leave the state with her children — which she has done. And with no legal entanglements with her 'ex-husband', she now also can control her trust funds."

The new materials also specify the dollar amounts on checks that Tenon's bank records show he received from Fernandez Saldana about 45 days after the attack. One was for $2,000 deposited on March 28, 2022, then $3,000 on March 29 and $5,000 on April 4. It's unclear if more was paid or planned.

"Tenon's account generally held less than $400 and was often overdrawn," the investigation found. "These deposits were abnormal when compared to his financial history. The checks were written on an account held by First Choice Home Rentals LLC. Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are the listed owners. First Choice Home Rentals receives incoming transfers from Gardner's trust account, which her parents fund."

The new documents also state that the investigation identified five people likely involved in the conspiracy, but no charges were filed against the two other associates, one of whom is a former reserve police officer and a felon already in custody on unrelated charges.

Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse.

