Documents reveal grisly details in stabbing death of Santa Fe woman

Nov. 1—Court records released in Saturday's grisly slaying of Grace Jennings indicate Kiara McCulley is accused of stabbing the young Santa Fe woman to death with a three-foot sword — and may have attempted to decapitate her — after being encouraged to do so by her boyfriend, Isaac Apodaca.

Police initially were called to a residence on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive on Saturday after Apodaca's mother told emergency dispatchers her son found his girlfriend killing another woman in the detached garage of McCulley's mother's home. According to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court on Monday, Apodaca, 25, also reported the homicide from a nearby AP Wireless store.

Apodaca and McCulley each face first-degree murder charges. The defendants were set to be arraigned in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court on Monday. However, according to identical motions filed for Apodaca and McCulley the same day, Judge Donita Sena granted state prosecutors a 24-hour continuance in order for them to investigate the incident and possibly file motions for pretrial detention.

Officers arrived to the Jaguar Drive home at about 1:45 p.m. and spotted a woman — later identified as McCulley, 19 — in the backyard of the residence. She fled into the house once she saw police, according to the complaint.

Police found Jennings' body inside the detached garage. According to the complaint, the 21-year-old had "several injuries consistent of being cut or stabbed with a sharp object." Jennings' body also appeared to have injuries "consistent with attempts to decapitate."

Officers also found what appeared to be a bloody sword inside of the garage, according to the complaint.

"We did collect a sword, and it is a metal sword. I can't give ... detailed information as far as where it came from; that's still under investigation," Santa Fe Police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said in an interview Monday.

McCulley and her mother, Lani McCulley, were detained following the discovery, along with Apodaca after he was located at the AP Wireless location on Jaguar Drive.

Ortiz said police don't believe McCulley's mother had any involvement in Jennings' death but added the case remains under investigation.

Apodaca told police he and Kiara McCulley live together in her mother's garage. According to the complaint, Jennings contacted him on Friday night asking if she could sleep in the garage. Apodaca told officers he, Kiara McCulley and Jennings all slept together in the same bed.

According to the complaint, Apodaca told officers Kiara McCulley ordered him and Jennings to leave Saturday. He spent the morning packing before going inside the house to use the restroom at about noon.

Apodaca told police when he returned, no more than two minutes later, Jennings was dead and McCulley told him, "I did it." He then called his mother to tell her about the incident and waited at the AP Wireless store.

Police got Apodaca's consent to search his cellphone during his interview Saturday. According to the complaint, officers found text messages from Apodaca to McCulley between Friday night and Saturday morning that indicated they were conspiring to kill Jennings while she slept.

"The messages ... described how Mr. Apodaca and [McCulley] would 'clean up the mess' by using hydrogen peroxide and an ice washer to get it out," the complaint stated.

Apodaca, who told police McCulley had been "planning" to kill Jennings for the past two years, appeared to be convincing McCulley to kill Jennings in several of the messages, according to the complaint.

One of his messages to McCulley states: "I am wanting you to kill her, you have to end your suffering by ending her joy," according to the complaint. Apodaca told police he meant what he wrote in the messages and stated he wanted McCulley to kill Jennings.

Jennings was said to have been romantically involved with both suspects at one point, according to the complaint.

McCulley told police she was upset Apodaca invited Jennings to stay at her house Friday, according to the complaint. She added she could not remember a period of time the next morning and told police she believed this was due to her undiagnosed multiple personality disorder, according to the complaint.

"McCulley stated she was partially hopeful Ms. Jennings was dead but could not remember what happened to her," the complaint states.

In her interview with police, McCulley said Apodaca is in charge of a "secret organization" called Ghost, which "gets rid" of people who participate in sex crimes or hurt children. McCulley told police that Apodaca said she would rise in the organization's ranks if she killed Jennings.

Ortiz said police have never heard of such an organization.

"We are investigating those claims and trying to find out if there is such an organization that exists," Ortiz said.

According to the criminal complaint, McCulley said she'd been the victim of a gang rape in 2016 and claimed Jennings witnessed the incident. Ortiz confirmed a sexual assault was reported in 2020 "but not with the details that she claimed during her interview."

McCulley told officers she is not sure if she killed Jennings.