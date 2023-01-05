New documents reveal more about the Alex Murdaugh murder and Russell Laffitte fraud cases

The New Year is already bringing new and revealing developments in the criminal cases of disgraced and disbarred SC attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and one of his alleged accomplices, convicted former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte.

Murdaugh is facing more than 100 criminal charges, but the most serious allegations against him are indictments that he shot and killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at their Colleton County home on the night of June 7, 2021.

With Murdaugh's Jan. 23 double murder trial drawing near, the legal battle lines are being drawn and the rules of courtroom engagement are being set in a series of pretrial motions and court orders leading up to the trial, as the public learns more about this highly publicized case through public court filings.

Meanwhile Laffitte, previously convicted on bank fraud and other charges in federal court in November, has filed motions seeking a new trial or an acquittal and has added more attorneys to his legal arsenal.

Here is the latest:

Judge protects identity of jurors in Murdaugh murder trial

After garnering international headlines and an almost cult-like true crime following, Murdaugh's murder trial is expected to be one of the most publicized and widely followed criminal trials in SC history. To protect the integrity of the trial, and to protect the jurors would will decide guilt or innocence, SC Circuit Judge Clifton Newman has issued a court order preventing the public release of juror information.

Judge Clifton Newman has some important pretrial decisions to make in the Murdaugh murders case.

The order of non-disclosure of juror information, filed Dec. 28 in Colleton County General Sessions Court, protects the release of the juror's identities and prohibits legal counsel, court personnel, law enforcement or media from disclosing the name, address, employment, and other personal identifying information related to any juror who is summoned.

Any violation of this order is punishable by contempt of court, states Newman's order.

State seeks to exclude polygraph, third-party suspect evidence

The Murdaugh murder trial will pit the SC Attorney General's Office, led by State Grand Jury prosecutor Creighton Waters, against a criminal defense team that includes veteran attorneys Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian.

From left, Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian discuss the Alex Murdaugh case with prosecutor Creighton Waters in Colleton County court.

Throughout the fall and winter of 2022, both sides have filed pre-trial motions seeking to lay the ground work for their cases and establish the playing field in which the murder case will be tried, with each side hoping to gain an advantage, or possibly reveal information to the public that may help their case before a jury pool is selected.

On Oct. 14, Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion to compel seeking a court order forcing state prosecutors to turn over polygraph data from the May 5, 2022, interview of Curtis Edward Smith, who is charged with drug and financial crimes in connection with Murdaugh. The motion also sought information regarding Smith's DNA and any possible connections of his DNA to the murder crime scene.

Photo of Curtis Edward Smith taking a polygraph test in May of 2022.

The lengthy, detailed and revealing motion alleged that Smith lied during a polygraph test when he was questioned about being at the murder crime scene, and arguably attempted to paint the possibility that there may be other suspects in the murders other than Murdaugh.

On Dec. 28, the state filed two "motions in limine" seeking the exclusion of this polygraph evidence and the exclusion of any evidence related to possible "third-party guilt."

A motion in limine is a pretrial motion that allows litigators to seek to exclude certain evidence from being presented to a jury on the grounds that it may be irrelevant, unreliable, or prejudicial.

The first motion in limine seeks a court order preventing Murdaugh and his counsel from making any reference to polygraphy and any specific polygraph test, arguing that polygraph tests are inadmissible in court and adding that the law typically forbids mention of polygraph tests during court proceedings.

"... the general rule is that no mention of a polygraph test should be placed before the jury," states the filing.

"Despite the inadmissibility of polygraphy, counsels for defendants endeavored mightily to explore the subject - and inaccurately at that - in a highly publicized filing of October 14, 2022. As such, the State expects the Defendant to attempt to broach the subject at trial by any means necessary."

The first motion in limine seeks to exclude any mention of polygraphs during any phase of the trail.

The second motion in limine seeks to prohibit Murdaugh's counsel from making any reference to or presenting evidence of "third-party guilt evidence" during any phase of the trial, at least until after the court reviews the evidence to determine if it meets the standards of SC law.

The Hampton offices of Parker Law Group, formerly PMPED.

Battle continues over use of financial crime evidence in murder case

One of the most significant sources of pretrial contention is whether or not alleged financial crime evidence can be used to prosecute Murdaugh on murder charges, and that battle will continue to rage until Judge Newman makes a decision by court order.

In addition to double murder and weapons charges, Murdaugh is also facing scores of SC State Grand Jury charges in connection with an alleged decade-long, multi-county financial and drug-related crime spree in which he allegedly stole more than $8.5 million from multiple lawyers and clients.

Prosecutors have filed recent motions claiming that the Murdaugh family murders are directly related to the financial crimes and alleging that Murdaugh killed his family to distract attention from those crimes, and to gain sympathy and time while he attempted to borrow money and cover them up.

On Dec. 19, Murdaugh's lawyers filed a memorandum in opposition to using this motive and such evidence during the trial, claiming that evidence of "other crimes and bad acts" are not admissible in this murder case, and on Dec. 28 the state filed a response.

The state's memorandum in response claims that not only are Murdaugh's financial crimes directly related to his motive for murder, prosecutors say the state's evidence provides a "clear road map" connecting the two.

Murdaugh's financial crimes had created a "perfect storm looming over" his head on the night the murders were committed, stated the latest memorandum. Murdaugh's argument to exclude financial evidence is an attempt to "hide the factors which drove him to gun down his wife and child," the filing added.

The state's memorandum also made new allegations, claiming that Murdaugh's law partners at the PMPED law firm suspected his financial crimes much earlier than previously thought. When PMPED first confronted Murdaugh about possible missing legal fees on June 7 - the day of the murders - the law firm's internal investigators had already been looking at a previous instance of missing fees.

This June 7 confrontation allegedly sparked the murders that night, contends state prosecutors.

The memorandum also alleged that the murders temporarily worked to garner sympathy with PMPED internal investigators, who suspended their probe into missing fees, and buy Murdaugh some time to borrow money and replace the allegedly stolen funds - at least until September of 2021, when PMPED found more direct evidence of his alleged thefts.

Read the full memorandum below:

Laffitte adds new attorneys in hopes of overturning fraud convictions

On Nov. 22, Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, was found guilty in Charleston's U.S. District Court of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds after a trial that began Nov. 8. He was represented by a legal team that included Bart Daniel and Matt Austin of the Nelson Mullins law firm in Charleston.

On Jan. 1, attorneys Mark C. Moore and Michael A. Parente filed notices of appearance in U.S. District Court, stating that they now represent Laffitte. Both attorneys are with Nexsen Pruet, LLC in Columbia.

It is unclear if Daniel or Austin will continue to represent Laffitte in this matter. Emails seeking clarification were not immediately returned.

The same day, Moore and Parente filed a supplemental motion in federal court seeking a new trial for their new client based on a controversy regarding two jurors who Laffitte contends were improperly dismissed and replaced.

