Documents reveal NextEra's hidden efforts to oppose transmission line corridor

Nov. 29—NextEra Energy concealed its identity as a large donor to Democrats in the days before the 2018 election and should have registered as a political action committee in 2019 when it bankrolled a group opposed to the construction of a transmission line project through western Maine, according to documents released by the Maine ethics commission Wednesday.

The Florida-based company owns the Seabrook nuclear plant and aggressively tried to stop the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor, which would have introduced new competition to the energy market. But the extent of its role was not known until Wednesday.

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Elections Practices unanimously approved consent agreements with the Stop the Corridor group and Alpine Initiatives LLC Wednesday, settling years-long investigations into campaign spending by the two groups.

Alpine Initiatives had been under investigation for a $150,000 donation it made to the Democratic Party just before the 2018 election that was called into question because of a lack of public evidence that the company conducted any other business and a suspicion that it was created to hide the identity of the actual donor. The donation was made just four days after the company was formed in 2018, and the company dissolved just 14 months later.

According to the consent agreement signed Wednesday, the Hawthorn Group LC, a consulting firm that was working for NextEra, helped set up the company and transferred $160,000 into its account the day before Alpine Initiatives donated to the Democratic Party.

The Democratic candidate for governor at the time, Gov. Janet Mills, never dropped her public support for the corridor project. However, Maine consultants employed by the law firm Bernstein Shur had thought Democratic officials were more likely to oppose the NECEC.

According to the consent agreement with Stop the Corridor, NextEra paid $95,726 to the anti-corridor group between Aug. 2019 and the end of March 2020. That money was spent with Bernstein Shur and on the group No CMP Corridor.

