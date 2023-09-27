Documents reveal shocking details in investigation into Oklahoma woman found dead in culvert
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closed the investigation into a mishap that occurred last September during a launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle, with the regulator saying that Blue must implement 21 corrective actions before it can fly New Shepard again. New Shepard was grounded after a September 2022 launch ended with an abort about a minute after liftoff. There were no injuries to Blue Origin personnel.
A U.S. security researcher is warning of a chilling effect after he was detained on arrival at a U.S. airport, his phone was searched, and was ordered to testify to a grand jury, only to have prosecutors reverse course and drop the investigation later. On Wednesday, Sam Curry, a security engineer at blockchain technology company Yuga Labs, said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that he was taken into secondary inspection by U.S. federal agents on September 15 after returning from a trip to Japan. Curry said agents with the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) unit and the Department of Homeland Security questioned him at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC about a "high profile phishing campaign," searched his unlocked phone, and served him with a grand jury subpoena to testify in New York the week after.
Epic Games has asked the US Supreme Court to review a ruling from 2021 that found Apple did not violate antitrust laws. Should Epic win its appeal, Apple could stand to lose a substantial source of revenue.
Cher reportedly did not want son Elijah Blue Allman to reconcile with estranged wife Marie Angela King.
"All the retail workers SCREAMING NOOOO..."
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday.
Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer. While VR/AR haven't been the rousing success Mark Zuckerberg et al. have been hoping for, Meta has a significant headstart ahead of the rest of the industry (excepting maybe Vive and PlayStation VR).
Ford may have paused its plans to build a $3.5 billion EV battery factory with CATL, but it hasn't relieved pressure from Republican U.S. lawmakers who are investigating the automaker's agreement with the Chinese company. The probe, which was launched in July by two House committees, centers on Ford’s efforts to put CATL’s battery cell technology to use at its now paused battery cell plant in Marshall, Michigan. Republican House of Representative members Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who chairs the China select committee, Jason Smith of Missouri, who chairs of the Ways and Means Committee and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, sent a letter Wednesday to Ford asking for information related to its licensing agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.. or CATL.
Kia has announced the base price of its 2024 EV9 three-row electric crossover. Ready for a rear-wheel drive family hauler with electric power?
Most white collar jobs involve creating presentations. Presentations include data points, and ensuring that these data points remain accurate and up to date is a challenging task in its own right. To help ease the burden -- at least on the data points front -- Nabil Jallouli, Bahir Saad and Younes Jallouli co-founded Rollstack, a platform that automatically updates the metrics and figures in slide decks, reports and documents.
"If you see your local baristas struggling, it’s the dome lids."
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Shared one fan: 'This mask always leaves my feet looking fresh and not ugly.'
Now with a built-in preamp, the SM7 series no longer requires third-party gain lifters or heavyweight external audio interfaces for your voice to be heard.
"On my first day of prison, the officer was like, 'Raise your hand if anybody has contacts in their eyes.'"
With the season-long search for a killer partially revealed, it's another moment altogether that has "Only Murders in the Building" fans buzzing.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
It's true: "The Suite Life on Deck" is actually real. The post College students are sharing their dorm tours while studying at sea and people are shocked: ‘It’s giving suite life on deck’ appeared first on In The Know.
Childhood cancer survivors say they deal with anxiety about cancer returning and that it felt scary to step back into “normal life.”
In a new report, the SAFE Grid Security Project warns the US grid faces increasing risks from extreme weather, cyberattacks, and inadequate infrastructure as energy demands grow more complex.