New documents show number of attempted wellness checks on Robert Card weeks before mass shooting

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry has released documents showing a number of attempted wellness checks on Robert Card, 40, the Maine man who is accused of mass shooting in Lewiston.

Card’s family feared his deteriorating mental health nearly nearly six months before last week’s deadly shooting, according to police documents.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by Card’s family on May 3, 2023 who said they were “concerned for his well-being and that he had access to firearms.”

In September 2023, a little over a month before the shootings at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille, the second police report details another incident — this time from the Army Reserves.

A staff sergeant with the Army Reserve reached out to authorities in September to inform him of concerns over Card. Officers then conducted a wellness check at Card’s residence on September 15 and 16.

The document states that Card was not at his home during the first wellness check and when officers went back the next day his car was located at the residence but they did not see Card.

The Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office sent a File 6, which sends an alert to law enforcement agencies to locate a person.

The alert included a warning that Card was known to be armed and dangerous and included details of his behavior urging officers to use extreme caution.

According to the documents, officers contacted Card’s unit commander, who said Card no longer had any weapons from the reserve unit and they were trying to get treatment for him.

On September 17 Card’s brother told officers he was going to try and secure any firearms Card had access too.

The File 6 alert was canceled on Oct. 18.

On Oct. 25, Robert Card opened fire in Lewiston, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at a recycling center where he previously worked.

Over 48 hours, multiple law enforcement agencies from across New England were brought in to investigate as officials urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

“We believe that our agency acted appropriately and followed procedures for conducting an attempt to locate and wellness check. My office will evaluate our policies and procedures for how we conduct wellness checks with the goal of making any improvements that are in the interest of public safety while balancing the rights of individuals,” said Sheriff Merry.

Boston 25 has reached out to the U.S. Army Reserves for a comment regarding these reported incidents and have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

