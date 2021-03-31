Documents: Suspect says he didn't know he faced BB gun

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Mar. 31—The 18-year-old from Rio Rancho who is charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old Alex Jackson this month told a friend the younger teen had pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at him, according to recently released court documents.

Richard Cresap has been booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. It's unclear who his attorney is.

Rio Rancho police did not respond to questions about whether a BB gun was found with Jackson, and a city spokeswoman said they cannot comment because the investigation is continuing.

Around 7 p.m. March 10, officers were called to the area of 500 Country Club SE — near the old Club Rio Rancho. When they arrived, they found Jackson had been shot several times, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court. He died at the scene.

Investigators talked to a neighbor who said he heard the gunshots and saw a man with his hair in a "man bun" run from the scene and get into the passenger side of a car as it took off.

Then they talked to a woman identified in the complaint as "Rachelle" and another person identified as "JS."

Abbie Jackson, Alex's mother, told the Journal on Tuesday that she knew of the family, and Rachelle is Cresap's mother.

Abbie Jackson said she had heard that her son and Cresap had a falling-out, and Alex was hiding from the older boy and worried he was going to hurt him.

According to the complaint, Rachelle told investigators she and her boyfriend had a fight about Jackson being at the house, and both he and her boyfriend left. She said she told Jackson he could come back, and she, JS and Jackson made plans to go to Target.

JS told investigators that before they could go to the store, she saw Jackson — called "AJ" in the complaint — walking to meet someone who appeared to be her brother, Cresap. She recognized the blonde "man bun."

"AJ looked over the wall and waved to JS as they were walking," the detective wrote in the complaint. "JS could not see what Richard was wearing, but confirmed that AJ was last seen wearing a red in color Adidas jacket. A few minutes later, gunshots were heard from the area of the golf course."

Both Rachelle and JS told the detective Cresap owned a handgun.

On March 25, another person — "JR" — called the detective to tell her that Cresap was with them and had said he "wanted to speak with officers but that he wanted one more night."

"He also disclosed to JR that he didn't realize until after the shooting that AJ had a BB gun," the detective wrote in the complaint. "When AJ pulled the gun from his waistband, he held it at his waist, pointed in Richard's direction. Richard then pulled his gun out and started pulling the trigger."

He told JR that he later realized that Jackson's gun wasn't real and he had not planned to kill him before that moment. He said he no longer had the gun. Cresap was arrested on March 26.

Abbie Jackson — who described her son as "the light of everyone's life" — said the weeks since his death have been incredibly hard, and she had a hard time getting answers, support or empathy from the police."I feel an enormous amount of relief but nothing will ever make this better," Abbie Jackson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook denies fueling polarization, launches tools to control feed

    The company will also offer a Feed Filter Bar that would allow users to switch between algorithmic ranking of their feed or show content in the order it was posted. The changes come as the world's largest social network has been under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms. Users can manage the comments for any public post by choosing from options such as anyone who can view the post can comment or only people and pages they tag, Facebook said https://about.fb.com/news/2021/03/more-control-and-context-in-news-feed in a blog post.

  • Two Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers sued former President Trump Tuesday for physical and emotional injuries caused by what they describe as his "wrongful conduct" in inciting the riots on Jan. 6, which killed at least five people.Driving the news: Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby are seeking damages of at least $75,000 each, along with other punishments they did not specify. It's the first suit filed by law enforcement who defended the Capitol from Trump's supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The two officers, both yearslong veterans of the force, filed their complaint in the federal district court in D.C. Tuesday, arguing Trump "inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted" the mob that broke into the Capitol. Blassingame alleged that insurrectionists slammed him against a stone column, where he struck his spine and the back of his head and became immobile as they assaulted him with fists and weapons. They repeatedly hurled racial slurs at him during the attack, he said.Hemby said he was also "attacked relentlessly," bleeding from a cut less than an inch from his eye while pinned against a large metal door. Trump's baseless claims of fraud immediately following the election encouraged his followers to descend on state capitols and other government buildings throughout the country, often armed, they argued.Despite reports of violence that erupted at pro-Trump protests on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, Trump continued his rhetoric of "Stop the steal," the complaint reads.The two officers pointed out that users on TheDonald.win said "they understood Trump's tweet to be 'marching orders.'" The two are acting individually from the Capitol Police Department.The big picture: Trump was impeached on a single article accusing him of incitement of insurrection, but he was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.The Department of Justice has charged over 300 suspects in connection with the attack, which FBI director Christopher Wray has described as "domestic terrorism."Read the full complaint. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EXPLAINER: What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports

    German officials have decided to limit the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60 after more unusual blood clots were reported in a small number of people who received the shots. Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with the kinds of restrictions Germany imposed Tuesday — after Europe's drug regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks of not inoculating people against COVID-19.

  • What Georgia's controversial new election law means for voters, election officials, and outside groups

    The sweeping 100-page legislation includes big changes to nearly every aspect of the election process in Georgia.

  • Biden Wants to Boost Corporate Tax Rate to 28%, Signals High Earners May Be Next

    A fact sheet laying out the key parts of the plan indicates proposed tax hikes on high income individuals may be coming soon

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Kim Janey, Boston's 1st Black and female mayor, looks to seize her moment

    Kim Janey made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston since the city was incorporated in 1822.

  • Virgin Galactic unveiled its newest spacecraft that will take tourists to suborbital space - check out the VSS Imagine

    The company's newest spacecraft lays the foundation for the way its future vehicles will be built, it said.

  • Google Search shows parade of boats with search terms "suez canal" and "ever given"

    Google is celebrating unblocking of the container ship Ever Given from the banks of the Suez Canal with an Easter egg on their Search engine.

  • A 'super gonorrhea' vaccine is being developed by the team behind AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

    Experts fear a new strain of gonorrhea could become untreatable. A funding program granted millions to Oxford University to develop a vaccine.

  • Rising tides and supermoon helped free massive ship from Suez Canal

    Rescuers who dislodged the massive "Ever Given" ship from the Suez Canal on Monday got the aid of a supermoon, which raised water levels about 19 inches above normal tides and made it easier to pull the vessel, The Wall Street Journal reports.How it works: Tides are usually higher during a full or new moon. But that effect was boosted by the year's first supermoon — which occurs when a full moon orbits closest to the Earth. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."When it became clear that tugboats alone wouldn’t be able to dislodge the Ever Given, the rescue effort began looking to the supermoon’s pull on the tides and how it might help free the stranded vessel," The Journal writes.With the supermoon beginning Sunday, engineers had to work fast knowing that the higher-than-normal tides would only last a few days. The backdrop: The lodged ship created a traffic jam in one of the world's most important passageways, wreaking havoc on global trade and resulting in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.The crew working to free the ship had used a dozen tugboats by Saturday night and had dug 60 feet deep around the ship at that point. The team then got the help of a Dutch tugboat with the power to pull 285 metric tons, significantly more than the others working to pull the ship.“We were working four days with our tugs,” Captain Wessam Hafez, a chief pilot on the canal, told WSJ. “When this big tug came, immediately the stern of the ship was released from the bank.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Greenland to hold election watched closely by global mining industry

    Greenland holds an election next week that could decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit and are vital to the Arctic island's hopes of economic recovery and independence. The government called the April 6 snap parliamentary poll after a junior coalition partner quit in a dispute caused by growing public concern over the potential impact of a big mining project on Greenland's pristine environment. Though Greenland is home to just over 56,000 people, the fallout from the election will be felt far beyond its borders because it has what the U.S. Geological Survey says are the world's biggest undeveloped deposits of rare earth metals.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Brad Pitt did 95% of his own stunts in his next movie, says its stunt coordinator

    Greg Rementer, the second-unit director and stunt coordinator on "Bullet Train," said Pitt is a "natural-born athlete."

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.