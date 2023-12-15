Documents uncover growing issues at home centered around arson, deadly shooting investigation

An Orange County home is now at the center of multiple investigations after a growing list of problems -- all of which hit a tipping point with a deadly shooting and arson case Wednesday.

“Nobody in the neighborhood has felt really safe (the past couple days),” said Joseph Rozzo. “I found out from the police that 200 calls by the neighbors have been put in on this house already.”

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

One of those calls came from a neighbor around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“They heard the shots two nights ago and they called the police,” said Rozzo. “They looked out the window and they saw somebody run out of the house jumping into the car and it sped away.”

Read: Coastal areas already seeing gusty winds, dangerous surf ahead of this weekend’s severe weather

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Stanley Scott shot to death. The details surrounding what happened are still unclear.

Then, after 5am Wednesday evening, investigators returned to the home after reports of heavy fire and smoke coming from the back bedroom. One person was around at the time of the fire but they declined help from emergency responders

Read: ‘The code word was bacalaito’: Documents reveal new details about alleged drug operation at PR House

“The woman owns the house is allowing this so they can’t evict these people. They can’t chase them off. Their hands are kind of tied,” said Rozzo.

The woman Rozzo is referring to is Carol Rhodes, one of three beneficiaries listed for the home. Rhodes is currently in the Orange County jail after an incident dating back to July where arrest documents show she stole more than $2000 in valuables from someone’s laundry at an extended stay. She was also arrested back in March for meth possession this year.

Read: Lawmaker ramps up SSA oversight in effort to fix Social Security overpayments

Channel 9 also uncovered that she and the two other beneficiaries, David Rhodes and Dianna Carol Pollpeter, owe nearly $85,000 dollars on the home. They’re also facing foreclosure.

“We just have to kind of bide our time and keep our eyes open and be careful,” said Rozzo.

The home has been on the county’s radar for years. Code enforcement has four active cases on the house. Violations include housing, lot cleaning and zoning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.