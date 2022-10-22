Documents unsealed in Gurto case

Oct. 22—JEFFERSON — Now that Joshua Gurto has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in his two criminal cases, documents relating to a proposed plea deal have been unsealed.

A closed hearing took place in October of last year, in which Judge Marianne Sezon — who was at that time overseeing the case — questioned attorneys and family members regarding a plea deal that would have resolved Gurto's pair of criminal cases.

Sezon rejected the deal, and filed a sealed judgement entry explaining her reasoning.

Both the transcript of the hearing and Sezon's reasoning for rejecting the plea deal have been unsealed.

Gurto would have been required to enter an Alford plea of guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley, and one count of rape, a first-degree felony, in an unrelated case from 2004 in Conneaut.

He since pleaded guilty to all of the charges in the 2004 rape case, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to 28 years in jail in that case. An appeal is pending in that case.

On Oct. 3, Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to eight years in prison, consecutive to his sentence in the 2004 rape case. Before Gurto pleaded guilty, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole explained to the judge that there was no evidence of rape in the aggravated murder case.

O'Toole said that what was initially believed to be evidence of rape by an emergency room physician was actually a severe diaper rash.

Additionally, she said DNA from an unidentified male was also found on Sereniti's body.

During the October 2021 confidential hearing, O'Toole said all of the victims in this case had agreed to the plea deal, according to the transcript.

"Although no one is happy, obviously, with this plea agreement, based on the evidence that has come forward, they are all in agreement that this is acceptable," O'Toole said.

Sezon sought to speak to family members in the death of Sereniti. A list was compiled by a representative of the Victims of Crime Office.

Prosecutors objected numerous times to those requests.

According to the transcript, O'Toole said having the victims [family members] speak about their feelings on the plea agreement could traumatize them again.

Defense attorney Thomas Shaughnessy expressed concerns that Judge Sezon would be impacted by hearing the victims speak.

O'Toole asked that any questions asked to the victims be limited in scope to the Prosecutor's Office's obligations under Marsy's Law.

Ohio law requires prosecutors to confer with victims before negotiating plea agreements, according to information from the Ohio Attorney General's office.

"The issues that are of concern in Marsy's law is specifically were you informed," O'Toole said in the hearing. "Those kinds of questions that are very narrow in regard to all of our obligations under Marsy's law."

O'Toole asked that those who had not been identified as victims by her office not be questioned about the proposed deal, to which Sezon agreed.

The prosecutor said asking victims if they agree with the plea deal is not consistent with Marsy's law.

"It is outside the scope of not only what is required, but I humbly submit what may be permitted," O'Toole said. "There is no agree-or-disagree aspect to Marsy's law. It's merely information-based, for the record."

Sezon said the victims in this case have rights, as much as defendants.

Victims in Sereniti's case said they disagreed with the plea deal.

After they left, prosecutors said there was no evidence to support the rape charges that had been filed against Gurto.

Prosecutors said the victim in the 2004 rape case was in favor of the plea deal.

In Sezon's letter detailing her reasons for rejecting the plea deal, she said victims must be given an opportunity to provide their input on the plea-bargaining process.

Sezon rejected the proposed deals based on the events at the hearing.

"The court is not stating, nor insinuating, to its knowledge that it was 'lied to' or purposefully misled when considering this or any other plea resolution," she said in the letter.

After the hearing and Sezon's decision to reject the plea deal, O'Toole filed an affidavit with the Ohio Supreme Court to have Sezon removed from the case.

In the affidavit, O'Toole argued that Sezon was reluctant or incapable of trying the case due to bias and prejudice.

"The conduct by Judge Marianne Sezon in this case is unprecedented," O'Toole said in the affidavit. "She has blurred the lines between her role as an impartial observer and the jury's role as the trier of fact."

She called the hearing "unhinged from due process," and claimed that the judge went beyond her rights in accepting or rejecting a plea deal.

Sezon and the other two Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges voluntarily recused themselves, and visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove oversaw the rest of the case.

Sezon declined to comment for this story.

On Friday, O'Toole said she is happy the documents have finally been unsealed.

"It's important that people can evaluate the facts of the case, and the fact that Mr. Gurto did not commit the rape," she said.

Because of the recusal process, the resolution of this case was delayed substantially, O'Toole said.

"I'm sorry that this has taken so long, for the victims, and I'm glad that everybody now can finally have a resolution," O'Toole said.

Gurto will be eligible for release in May of 2052.