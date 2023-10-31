Documents: Valparaiso stabbing victim suffered life threatening head wound

A Porter Township man used a knife for cutting open boxes to stab another man in the head at a Valparaiso fitness center over the weekend, creating a wound so deep it reached the victim’s brain stem and endangered his life, according to charging documents.

Jordan Andrade, 24, remains in custody at the Porter County Jail after the altercation and told police he believed the victim “was going to assassinate me,” documents state.

Andrade is charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. He has an initial hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer during which his bond will be set.

Valparaiso Police were called around 9 a.m. Sunday to Planet Fitness, 1270 Strongbow Centre Drive “where a male was found with a traumatic injury to the head,” charges state, noting that medics who arrived at the scene initially thought he may have sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Northwest Health-Porter and, because of the severity of his injury, transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

“(The victim’s) condition is life threatening with a stab wound to the right temple …. The hospital advised that the knife wound reached the brain stem. Northwest Health Porter indicated the prognosis at the time of transport gave a chance of survival approximately 0-5%,” documents state.

The altercation took place in a room with two massage chairs and the victim was in one of the chairs, where police said they “observed large amounts of what appeared to be blood.”

Police also found a hat, black gloves and a closed folding knife on the counter that reportedly belonged to Andrade and which he had turned over to a Planet Fitness employee before police arrived.

Andrade told police during an interview that he requested a deep tissue massage when he arrived at the fitness center but “the guy,” referring to the victim, was just lying there and was being “a little weird.” He told police he didn’t know the man but described him as having a tan skin tone.

Andrade told police he made sure that he reacted “the right way” after the victim reportedly threatened him while the two were in the massage chair room, and he told staff right away.

“I believe he said he was going to assassinate me,” Andrade told police.

When police asked Andrade to clarify how he reacted, he said he defended himself with his hands and added, “I’m a defensive fighter,” according to a transcription of a portion of the interview included in the charging documents.

After additional questioning, according to the transcript, Andrade told police “I took him out” with a knife, adding he did so “in a defensive manner” before putting the knife on the ground and giving it to the gym staff.

Andrade told police he had the knife because he uses it to open boxes at the big box store where he works, though it took more questions for police to find out what happened.

Andrade told police he didn’t stab at the victim but “just put it through.”

“Put it through what?” police asked.

“I don’t even want to say it,” Andrade said, before softly telling police, “It was in his head” and then confirming that with officers.

Andrade told police the victim said something about hurting a girl but never clarified, documents note, and that after the altercation, Andrade went into the bathroom to clean blood off the knife. He told police he stabbed the victim once.

Andrade told police the victim was pushing him and he held him down, and agreed with police that he was bigger than the victim, adding he could bench press 260 pounds and played varsity football all four years of high school.

Planet Fitness staff told police that the victim was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself and that nothing indicated that he was “creepy,” charges state.

