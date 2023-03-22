Documents: Volusia County teacher accused of having relationship with student warned multiple times

Channel 9 is learning new details about a former gym teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Port Orange Police said Arin Hankerd exposed himself on Instagram to a 15-year-old and engaged in inappropriate sexual activity during the school day at Atlantic High School.

Officials said Hankerd worked there for two years, and at Maitland High School before that.

Now, new documents detail how the Volusia County School District disciplined Hankerd, including warnings about his behavior going back as early as 2020.

The documents include letters sent to Hankerd by the district detailing allegations that he acted inappropriately with students and the district’s investigation into those claims.

Letters from 2020 and 2021 clear Hankerd of wrongdoing. However, a third letter from 2021 did find he acted inappropriately.

He remained and employee of the district until this past February. The district accepted his resignation in lieu of termination effective Feb. 13.

Days later, Hankered appeared in court, where a detective testified at least 40 people had reached out about his alleged conduct while working for the district. Four of the 40 were alleged victims of additional sexual abuse.

In one letter from March 10, 2020, Hankerd is accused of inappropriately a student on the thigh and “asking inappropriate questions.”

According to the letter, Hankerd allegedly starting asking the student questions like what her favorite alcoholic drink was and the last time she smoked marijuana.

A letter from October 2021 alleged Hankerd made inappropriate comments to female students about their dress and appearance.

