New docuseries examines Pike County, Ohio, murders. Here's how to watch

Oxygen's "The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre" tells the story of the 2016 shooting deaths of seven members and one future member of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio.

"The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre" premiered Nov. 24 on Oxygen. All three episodes of the series will be available to stream this week.

Where to stream 'The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre'

Stream all three episodes of "The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre" on Peacock starting Tuesday.

Viewers can also stream Oxygen shows on the Oxygen app and website by entering their cable, digital or satellite TV subscription information. Oxygen also offers three free credits to watch shows without a login.

What is 'The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre' about?

In 2022, George Wagner IV was convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, and sentenced to multiple life sentences for the 2016 shooting deaths of Chris Rhoden Sr., Gary Rhoden, Frankie Rhoden, Dana Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Chris Rhoden Jr., Kenneth Rhoden and Hannah Gilley.

His father, George "Billy" Wagner III, is facing the same 22 charges and will go to trial in the spring. Billy's wife, Angela, and his other son, Edward "Jake" Wagner, pleaded guilty in 2021 after taking deals with the state, which allowed the family to avoid the death penalty.

According to its synopsis, the Oxygen series features first-hand accounts from family members and friends of both the victims and Wagners, as well as law enforcement involved in the case and journalists who covered it.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Where to stream 'The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre'