DocuSign: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported a loss of $72.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, came to 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $430.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $432 million to $436 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion.

DocuSign shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $225.22, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCU

