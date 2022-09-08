DocuSign Jumps on Strong Quarterly Sales, Raised Billing Outlook

Brody Ford
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- DocuSign Inc. rallied 17% after reporting quarterly sales that topped analysts’ estimates and raising its billings forecast, signaling the e-signature business remains strong even as more workers return to offices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 22% to $622.2 million, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, projected $602.7 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was 44 cents a share, compared with the average estimate of 42 cents.

Expectations for the company were muted before the earnings were released, as sales growth slowed, Chief Executive Officer Dan Springer departed in June and the shares plunged 62% this year. Board Chair and Interim-CEO Maggie Wilderotter credited the positive results to the company’s execution “during this transition period.”

DocuSign boosted its forecast for full-year billings to as high as $2.57 billion from $2.54 billion. Analysts, on average, projected $2.53 billion.

The stock rose to a high of $68.88 in extended trading after closing at $57.95 in New York.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DocuSign Stock Pops As Earnings Fall But Results Come In Ahead Of Estimates

    DocuSign reported earnings and revenue that topped estimates amid lowered expectations. Guidance for shares came in mixed.

  • DocuSign stock surges as company delivers earnings beat amid ‘transition period’

    DocuSign Inc. has had a rough ride so far this year, with its shares off 62% through Thursday's close, but it signaled that it could be at the start of a turnaround as it topped expectations for its latest quarter.

  • Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96

    Royal watchers went on high alert Thursday when Buckingham Palace announced “concern” from physicians about the queen’s frail health.

  • Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors

    (Reuters) -Walmart and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday. The 10-year partnership represents Walmart's latest push into healthcare and could help the retail giant better compete with CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Walmart's clinics could get a boost of new customers from UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage members, while UnitedHealth gains access to the largest U.S. retailer's footprint and a venue to enroll more people, Evercore ISI analysts Mike Newshel and Elizabeth Anderson said in a research note.

  • An ‘oversold’ rally in stocks may be in the works

    There is technical support for SPX near 3,900, which was the general area of recent daily lows. The most recent decline had seen SPX trade down below the –4σ “modified Bollinger Band” (mBB). Now it has rallied and closed slightly above the –3σ Band, which is a “classic” mBB buy signal.

  • Factbox-The scandals of Queen Elizabeth's reign

    Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96, was praised for her devotion to duty, but her reign was often overshadowed by scandals involving her extended family. Queen Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret was at the centre of many scandals that rocked the monarchy at the start of her reign. A rebellious beauty, Margaret was forced to call off a proposed marriage to a dashing air force officer, Group Captain Peter Townsend, in 1955 because, as a divorced man, he was deemed unsuitable by the stiff conventions of the time.

  • Sports betting has potential to 'propel to heights you can't imagine': SportsGrid founder

    SportsGrid Co-Founder and President Louis Maione details the outlook for sports betting in the U.S. ahead of the NFL season.

  • Weak Yuan Is Latest Headache for China’s Commodities Importers

    (Bloomberg) -- Add the rapid drop in the value of the yuan to the litany of challenges facing global commodities prices.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureChina, the biggest importer of many raw materials, has already see

  • Stocks on the move after hours: RH, DocuSign, Zumiez

    RH, Zumiez, and DocuSign were just some of the companies on the move in after hours trading on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

  • Smith & Wesson’s sales plunge to lowest level in 13 years, stock falls toward 2-year low

    Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. reported its lowest quarterly sales total in more than 13 years Wednesday, sending shares down more than 10% in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

    Burry, who repeatedly sounded the alarm on the boom in speculative assets, checked off his forecast of the bubble bursting as another correct call.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves