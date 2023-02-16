DocuSign to lay off 10% of workers in second round of cuts

(Reuters) - Digital document signature product provider DocuSign Inc said on Thursday that it would cut about 10% of its workforce, its second round of layoffs in five months.

The company, which has seen slower growth in 2022 after a pandemic boom, announced a 9% job reduction in September.

After a 200% gain in its stock price in 2020, the pandemic darling's shares fell by nearly a third in 2021 and by 64% last year.

DocuSign expects to take charges of $25 million to $35 million on the restructuring plan, with the majority being incurred in the quarter ending April 30.

As of Jan. 31, 2022, the company had 7,461 employees, according to a regulatory filing.

