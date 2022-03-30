Dodd pleads guilty in court to 2019 charges of sexually assaulting juvenile

Mar. 30—PRINCETON — Guilty pleas were entered Tuesday in the case of a Mercer County man who was arrested in 2019 and charged with sexual assault involving a girl who was less than 12 years old.

Earle "Trey" Newton Dodd III, 36, of Princeton was arrested in Nov. 7, 2019 and charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust. The October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury indicted him on both charges.

The case began Nov. 3, 2019 when the mother said her daughter, who had spent the night at Dodd's home, said that Dodd had made her sleep in his bed and had "rubbed her," according to a report filed by Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 13, 2019, a forensic interview was conducted with another female juvenile Dodd had contact with. She also described sexual contact with Dodd.

During Dodd's preliminary hearing, Sommers testified that the second child disclosed during a forensic interview with Mercer County Child Protect that there had been sexual contact between her and Dodd. The child described the sexual contact, Dodd's privates, and "was very descriptive of the situation in which it took place" in a bedroom, he stated.

Dodd appeared Tuesday for a plea hearing before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. After being reminded about his rights including the right to a jury trial, Dodd pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and attempt to commit first-degree sexual abuse, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. The court tentatively accepted the plea pending a sex offender evaluation and a presentencing report.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Adam Wolfe said that Dodd pleaded guilty to two lesser offenses. He is facing two to eight years in prison if the sentences run consecutively. After serving his sentence, Dodd will be subject to a period of 10 to 50 years of extensive supervision.

Story continues

Dodd will be sentenced at a later date. The state will argue for the maximum sentence, Wolfe said.

Dodd was represented by attorneys John Byrd and Raeann Osborne. Attorney Josh Lawson was the guardian ad litem representing the child's interests, according to court records.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com