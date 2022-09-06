Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…

It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.

Check out the new Dodge Challenger Shakedown here.

After all, the big thing with the Mopar twins has been pushing the envelope, not just with flashy paint, wheels, and graphics, but with gobs of power and performance in general. Now that Dodge has a chance to unleash something truly special, we get the kinds of things I can see on custom cars at a local show, minus underglow kits.

So this 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee, the second of the “last call” models, goes heavy on the cosmetic modifications, just like the Shakedown. If you like how it looks that’s cool, it’s not a horrible-looking car, but I was hoping for more.

As you can see, there are special hood and fender graphics that are about as subtle as a 12-gauge. If you look closer, there are Super Bee badges on the grille and front fenders. Also, the car wears 20-inch knurled wheels if it’s a Scat Pack or 18-inch drag wheels if it’s a Scat Pack Widebody. Thrown into the mix are black Mopar hood pins, black SRT exhaust tips, red four-pot Brembo brakes, Super Bee gauge cluster badge, and Super Bee seatback logos.

Shockingly, adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode is listed in the features for the Charger Super Bee, which is performance equipment. But this comes standard on Hellcats and has been available for Scat Packs for a few years, so it’s not new equipment. Why is Dodge doing this? The Charger and Challenger should be going out with a mighty roar, not a tepid whimper.

Story continues

Images via Stellantis

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.