Dodge Center man indicted on five charges in federal agent impersonation case

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·2 min read

Oct. 15—The Dodge Center man arrested last month for impersonating a federal agent has been indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on five charges.

Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center, is now charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of firearms, a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms and possession of an unauthorized badge. The indictment was filed on Oct. 12, 2021. An amended criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota last month charging Simmons with two counts. He was arrested at his workplace in Shakopee, Minn., on Sept. 20.

At an appearance in court last month, Simmons and his attorney did not argue against his continued detainment.

According to court documents, on Aug. 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Simmons was impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation revealed that Simmons used the false name "Rey Reeves" and regularly portrayed himself on social media as a federal agent. Simmons, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges and firearms, and referred to himself as a federal agent.

"Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security," states a news release from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's office.

When investigators arrested Simmons, he was reportedly had a "go bag" that "bore lettering and insignia suggesting it was issued by the Department of Homeland Security," the amended complaint states. Inside the bag, agents found a handgun and three loaded magazines as well as law enforcement and military accessories, including a fake badge.

At his Dodge Center residence, agents seized seven firearms that were found in a safe room or bunker that could only be accessed through a hidden doorway in the storage area of the basement, the complaint states. A folder with legal documents related to Simmons' prior criminal convictions, which made him ineligible to own firearms, also was found in the safe room.

A suspected detonating cord and blasted cap located in the safe room was found to contain the explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate, PETN.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Dec. 2.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Army soldier who enlisted after his participation in Jan 6 riot arrested

    James Mault is the first known service member to be arrested for involvement in the assault on the Capitol who enlisted after January 6.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer charged with telling rioter to destroy evidence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal prosecutors on Friday accused a U.S. Capitol Police officer of urging a participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the government building to destroy Facebook posts showing him inside, warning that he could be prosecuted. In a six-page indictment, prosecutors said that Michael Riley, a Capitol Police officer for more than 25 years, had become a Facebook friend with the suspect identified as "Person 1" on Jan. 1 and then direct messaged the individual on Jan. 7. "Hey (Person 1), im a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance," Riley said in the message.

  • Capitol Police officer charged with obstructing riot investigation

    Officer Michael Angelo Riley was charged Friday with trying to protect someone later accused of illegally entering the Capitol during the riot.

  • U.S. lawmaker blames Boeing leaders for culture that led to crashes

    A senior U.S. House Democrat who oversaw a massive investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX said on Friday the indictment of a former chief technical pilot should not be the end of the accountability in the two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. "Senior leaders throughout Boeing are responsible for the culture of concealment that ultimately led to the 737 MAX crashes and the death of 346 innocent people," said Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Mark Forkner, 49, was set to be arraigned after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on six counts of scheming to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for the plane maker.

  • Biden to push for childcare funding threatened by Congress cuts

    U.S. President Joe Biden will defend a crucial part of his economic plan, funding for childcare that will free parents, mostly women, to work for pay, in a speech at a Connecticut childcare center Friday. Biden will highlight the need for childcare and preschool investments which "provide a lifetime of benefits for children help parents work and support equitable economic growth," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One en route to the speech. Biden originally pitched $200 billion in funding for universal pre-kindergarten and other childcare programs as part of a broader "Care Economy" policy aimed at boosting economic growth by paying child and home health care workers better, and freeing up unpaid caregivers to go to paying jobs.

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • 2 St. Petersburg mothers were killed within a week — by the same man, police say

    ST. PETERSBURG — In the spring, two mothers were shot and killed within a week of each other. Soon after the first murder on March 30 of K’Mia Simmons, St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 21. But the second murder of Emily Grot on April 4 remained unsolved — until Wednesday. Once again, the investigation pointed detectives to Jackasal, according to arrest documents. He now faces a ...

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Masten Wanjala: Mob beats Kenyan child serial killer to death - police

    Police had launched a massive manhunt for Masten Wanjala, who confessed to killing several children.

  • ‘A terrible mistake’: 2nd juror now says Missouri prisoner is innocent in 1998 murder

    “I now believe Michael is innocent,” one juror said of Missouri prisoner Michael Politte. Another said he “should be freed to correct this wrong.”

  • Search on for missing 5-year-old boy in Lincoln

    Teams are searching a wooded area of Lincoln Thursday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old boy. The boy was walking with a group of friends Thursday afternoon when he disappeared. Police are looking in the area of a nature trail by the Birches School on Bedford Road. State police said an MSP K-9 unit, Air Wing and patrol units were also responding.

  • A Singaporean man was given the death penalty after he was found with 2 pounds of cannabis

    Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday, local news reported.

  • Missing man possibly seen on camera trying to stay afloat in river, Nashville cops say

    Police said he was last seen in person at a bar with his friends on Sunday night.

  • Ex-principal who spent 33 years in prison for wife's murder fights to clear his name

    Joe Bryan, a former Texas high school principal, spent more than three decades behind bars for the 1985 murder of his wife, Mickey Bryan. Out on parole, Bryan recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he hopes to be exonerated for his wife’s death. Bryan said he and Mickey built “a wonderful life” together in Clifton, a small city in central Texas.

  • Gabby Petito's cause of death a lesser-known sign of intimate partner violence, experts say

    When a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday that Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were recovered in September in a national park, died by strangulation, experts who study intimate partner violence said they saw a recognizable thread. "Strangulation is not talked about as much, but it is a major risk factor for intimate partner homicide," Kellie Lynch, an associate professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, told "Good Morning America." "When you're talking about strangulation, that is very typically the cause of death in domestic violence cases," Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst, said in an interview Wednesday on "GMA." "It is angry.