Dodge Center man sentenced to year in jail for sexual assault but will serve 120 days due to plea deal

May 31—PRESTON — A 22-year-old Dodge Center man was sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in August 2022.

Rhylan Daniel Peterson appeared before District Judge Jeremy Clinefelter in Fillmore County District Court on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, where he was given 364 days of jail time with 244 days stayed for three years in accordance with a March 2023 plea deal where he pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor.

Peterson will have to undergo a mental health and chemical evaluation, as well as complete a psychoeducational program and write a letter of apology to the woman he sexually assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Peterson sexually assaulted a sleeping woman at a Rushford residence at some point during the night of Aug. 14, 2022.

A few days after the assault, Peterson sent a text message to the woman admitting what he did and apologizing. He also sent a group text message where he apologized to several people who were present at the house that night.

He also later admitted to law enforcement that he sexually assaulted the woman.