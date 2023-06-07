Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis Takes over Ram Brand

Joe Wilssens

Tim Kuniskis—a 31-year veteran of Chrysler in its various forms and CEO of the Dodge brand since 2021—is taking over the Ram truck brand. Stellantis made the announcement yesterday, with current Ram head Mike Koval heading to run the Mopar parts division effective July 1.

As Automotive News points out, the move comes as Ram preps the launch of an electric van later this year and the 1500 REV EV pickup next year. The brand also announced the mid-size Rampage pickup yesterday, currently just for the Brazilian market. We're hoping it could come to the U.S. to contest the heating-up small-pickup market, though to do so without paying the hefty "chicken tax" would require a North American production facility. In a statement, Stellantis says Kuniskis is charged with growing the Ram brand in North American and expanding globally.

Ram is Stellantis' second-largest brand in North America after Jeep. Kuniskis has run basically every other Stellantis passenger-car brand offered in North America over the last 12 years, with stints at Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, SRT (when it was briefly a separate entity), and of course, Dodge. He also ran Fiat Chrysler's entire passenger-car division at various points, so Ram has fallen under his purview before.

Kuniskis will still stay in charge of the Dodge brand when he takes on his new responsibilities with Ram. Dodge is currently undergoing a huge transformation with the death of its gas-powered muscle-car Charger and Challenger after this model year. The brand has an EV replacement for its muscle cars, though it's unclear exactly when it'll launch. Dodge also launched its first new crossover in over a decade with the Alfa Romeo-based Hornet. Between both brands, he should have plenty of work to do.



You Might Also Like