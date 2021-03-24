Dodge Challenger, Charger get new anti-theft trick: going super slow







People who buy Dodge Challengers and Chargers with the big V8s get them because they're powerful and can go fast. But that becomes a bad thing if some ne'er-do-well steals it for a joy ride. That's where Dodge's latest feature, Security Mode, comes in.

The way it works is that the owner sets a four-digit code in the infotainment system. This code must be entered before driving away to access the car's normal horsepower settings. If it isn't, because a thief spoofed the key or stole the key, the engine computer won't let the engine rev past the 675-rpm idle. That means the car will only make 2.8 horsepower and 22 pound-feet of torque and thus be extremely slow, which could buy time to catch the thief — or convince them to abandon the endeavor altogether.

Challenger and Charger owners will also be happy to learn that this feature isn't just for new model year cars. It's available for all models with 6.4-liter or supercharged 6.2-liter V8s from 2015 to now. On top of that, the feature is a free installation at your local Dodge dealer. You'll just have to wait a little bit longer, as Dodge expects to start offering Security Mode in late spring or early summer.

