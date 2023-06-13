Dodge Has The Challenger Hellcat With A Stick Again

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Just in time for its death!

Everyone and their grandma’s dog knows by now the Hellcat is dead man walking, which is why a lot of people are at least fantasizing about getting one. However, with interest rates high a lot of people are feeling the pinch when trying to qualify for a loan. Perhaps to help sweeten the deal and lure people in for this last death rattle, Dodge has once again made a manual transmission for the Challenger Hellcat available.

If you don’t recall, back in 2022 a manual transmission was quietly dropped by Dodge for the Challenger Hellcat. The Charger Hellcat unfortunately never has been offered with a stick. People were pretty upset about this change, but sadly we think a lot of drivers these days are scared of managing a third pedal since that makes recording your TikTok while cruising down the road more difficult. And we wish that were completely a joke.

Then in December, Dodge announced to us plebs it would once again bless us with benevolence in the form of a stick shift for the Challenger Hellcat. And people patiently waited, but so far nothing happened. Now Koons Tyson, a Dodge dealer in Virginia, has claimed in a forum post on Hellcat.org that ordering recently opened up for manual transmissions for narrow and widebody Challenger Hellcats.

This seems to be true, so if you want to get a Hellcat before they’re no longer rolling out of the factory and you really, really want a manual transmission, now’s the time to act. We recommend it not only because a stick almost always makes the driving experience more engaging and entertaining, but a stick shift will help keep your kitty safe from all the thieves looking to steal Mopar muscle cars.

