Dodge Challenger Redeye Dominates Dragstrip, Leaving Competition in the Dust

Is there any doubt the Redeye is the baddest car made?

As the sun sets on the era of gasoline-powered Chargers and Challengers, Mopar fans are bidding farewell to an iconic chapter in automotive history. Stellantis' decision to shift towards electric vehicles means that the 2023 model year marks the end of the road for these beloved muscle cars. To celebrate their legacy, Dodge introduced seven special 'Last Call' editions and culminated the farewell with the powerful 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - a dragstrip-oriented beast with an astounding 1,025 horsepower on E85.

While the end of this gasoline-powered Mopar era may bring a tinge of sadness, the Wheels channel on YouTube decided to lighten the mood with some exhilarating quarter-mile dragstrip action. The star of the show was a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, owned by an enthusiast who was undoubtedly inspired by the adrenaline-pumping action of the Fast saga.

At the Thunder Mountain NHRA dragstrip, this fancy Challenger Redeye was ready to unleash its power against worthy adversaries. The first race pitted it against a Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody, and the Redeye emerged victorious with a blistering 11.28-second elapsed time (ET), compared to the Scat Pack's 14.38 seconds.

Next up was a battle against another Challenger, an SRT 392. Despite a slower start this time, the Redeye still reigned supreme, finishing with an impressive 11.61-second ET against the SRT 392's 12.79 seconds.

Proving its dominance further, the Redeye's third contender was a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The result was no surprise, with the Redeye crossing the finish line at 11.76 seconds, leaving the Grand Cherokee in its wake at 15.81 seconds.

Throughout the races, the feisty-looking Mopar Challenger Redeye showcased its power, leaving its competitors in awe. As Mopar enthusiasts bid farewell to the gasoline-powered Chargers and Challengers, these quarter-mile battles serve as a reminder of the muscle car's legendary legacy. Although the upcoming shift to electric vehicles is inevitable, the roaring sound of these powerful engines will forever echo in the hearts of Mopar fans.

As we celebrate the gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers and Challengers one last time, we can't help but wonder how this cocky Redeye would have fared against a formidable competitor like the Corvette Z06. For now, we bid adieu to the roaring engines of yesteryear, eagerly anticipating the new electric era that lies ahead. But for those who cherish the raw power and adrenaline of gasoline-powered muscle cars, the memory of the Dodge Challenger Redeye's dominance on the dragstrip will linger as a reminder of a thrilling era in automotive history.

