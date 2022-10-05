Dodge Charger Scat Pack Runs From Arkansas Cops

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Here we go again…

While we’ve praised Arkansas State Police for having some well-trained troopers, it’s become apparent some drivers consider running from them as some sort of challenge. While we all know about the infamous Blackout Charger which has successfully gotten away from troopers several times, there are some other muscle car drivers who’ve decided to have some fun in The Wonder State, like this person in a Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Interestingly, this video starts with the Scat Pack going past the trooper, who is in the right lane. Did someone call in the speeding Mopar earlier and the trooper was waiting for the car? Or did this Dodge driver speed right on past the law enforcement vehicle, then realize he’d been caught. Since we don’t know what happened before this video clip began, we don’t know.

Anyway, the Scat Pack signals to get over in the right lane after the trooper turns on his lights. Then he slows down and pulls onto the shoulder, avoiding hitting any of the many orange barrels (cops really hate it when you go bowling for those things, trust us).

The dead giveaway of what this driver had planned was the fact his foot was still on the brake pedal and the engine was obviously running. Before the trooper can even touch the taillight, the driver hits it, spinning those rear tires a little before they hook up and he’s gone.

During the chase that ensues, the Scat Pack goes about 168 mph or so. Sure, he’s burning through a lot of gas, but he’s also gapping the trooper in his far less powerful and slower Charger. The guy also turns out his lights and avoids hitting the brakes, disappearing into the night. It’s possible this is a copycat for the Blackout Charger which has been gaining infamy on the internet. To be clear, we don’t encourage anyone to run from law enforcement since it just causes more problems.

Ultimately, this person didn’t get away, unless they were running a fake plate on the back. You can hear the trooper read out the tag number as he’s pulling the Charger over. That means sometime later this driver is going to get a nice visit from law enforcement and realize running from the cops is a stupid thing to do.

