Dodge Charger stolen from Harrison Twp. dealership overnight

Dec. 24—Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies are investigation after a car was stolen from a Harrison Twp. car dealership overnight.

Deputies were called to SVG Motors on 400 Shoup Mill Road on Christmas Eve in reference to a stolen vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies were told an unknown subject(s) broke into the dealership and stole a black 2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.