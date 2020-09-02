A Dodge Charger took a wild ride on South Beach, and witnesses and cops were not amused

A wild ride in Miami Beach Sunday evening ended in an arrest.

According to Miami Beach police, Texas resident Xavier Faison was charged with reckless driving.

Cops posted video of the incident, in which you see a Dodge Charger doing donuts on Collins Avenue in the middle of the daylight. Smoke spits into the air as the engine revs amid the sound of screeching brakes. A woman is seen laughing while hanging outside the window.

“Oh my God,” says a bystander off camera.

Police said Faison was driving the Dodge Charger seen operating recklessly in Miami Beach.

“We urge the public to refrain from this type of behavior as it endangers not only yourself but also those around you,” concluded the MBPD’s post.

ARRESTED: @MiamiBeachPD arrested and charged, Xavier Faison with Reckless Driving. Faison was driving the Dodge Charger seen operating recklessly in Miami Beach. We urge the public to refrain from this type of behavior as it endangers not only yourself but also those around you. pic.twitter.com/bJbfF50zfx — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 1, 2020

According to the police report, officers first observed the 2017 Charger around 5 p.m. Sunday traveling north in the 1100 block of Collins Avenue.

“I observed the vehicle had several passengers riding on the exterior,” read the complaint, which added that the car “quickly accelerated causing the tires of the vehicle to make a loud, screeching noise.”

“It was apparent the driver was displaying willful and wanton disregard for the safety of their passengers and other pedestrians in the nearby area.”

After police pulled over the Dodge, Faison, 22, was identified as the driver. A record check revealed a valid license. He was arrested without incident.

This wasn’t the first crazy driving incident this summer in Miami Beach.

Story continues

In July, police fined and cited a driver who was caught on camera doing donuts off Lincoln Road.

The unnamed 25-year-old was fined $632 and issued a citation for careless driving, having a learner’s permit with no licensed driver past 10 p.m. and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Some residents thought that the penalties should have been harsher in that case.