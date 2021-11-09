Dodge City pair busted in Reno County with a pound of suspected meth

The Reno County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit seized this firearm and pound of suspected meth following a traffic stop outside of Haven on Nov. 3, 2021. Two Dodge City men were arrested.

Reno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Dodge City men on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday night less than a mile outside of Haven.

Drug Enforcement Unit members stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of East Arlington Road just after 9 p.m., a post by the department stated.

The officers conducted a “probable cause search” of the vehicle, seizing a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine in a quart-sized plastic baggie found in the glove box. The bag later weighed in at 1 pound, the post stated.

Underneath one of the vehicle’s seats was a loaded M-11 9mm firearm. Several other items of drug paraphernalia also were found, the report stated.

Bradley Kuker and Anthony Thomas were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Kuker was also booked for driving while suspended and Thomas for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Bond for Kuker was set at $15,000 and for Thomas at $25,000, jail records show.

