Dodge County man arrested, charged with impersonating a federal agent

Sep. 21—MINNEAPOLIS — A Dodge County man has been arrested and charged in U.S. District Court for impersonating a federal agent, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday, Sept. 20.

According to court documents, on Aug. 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center, was impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation revealed that Simmons used the false name "Rey Reeves" and regularly portrayed himself on social media as a federal agent. Simmons, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges and firearms, and referred to himself as a federal agent.

In the criminal complaint, Simmons told a witness, who had a romantic relationship with Simmons, that he was also a former Navy Seal and knew of other Navy Seals such as Chris Kyle, who the movie "American Sniper" is based on.

The witness claims in the complaint to have regularly observed Simmons carrying a badge, law enforcement credentials and wearing law enforcement attire. The witness also said Simmons had a police radio in his truck and would converse with individuals she believed to be other federal agents.

The witness began to suspect Simmons was a fraud after someone commented under one of his TikToks "stolen valor — impersonating a police officer again!"

According to court documents, Simmons is not and has never been employed by the Department of Homeland Security.

The witness concluded after her own personal investigation that he was a fraud and reported him to the FBI.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has had an interaction with Simmons is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.