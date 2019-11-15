Dodge & Cox Buys Encana, Acquires More Occidental

Dodge & Cox recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2019. The mutual fund, which is valued at $121.53 billion as of the quarter's end, holds shares in 181 stocks and has a turnover rate of 5%. The company's largest new buy of the quarter was Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA). Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) acquired Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) during the quarter, so Dodge & Cox's Anadarko shares became Occidental shares. The fund's major reductions included Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP), while its major additions included Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).





With over 80 years of history as an investment company, Dodge & Cox has built a team of professionals that have mostly spent their entire careers with the team. The San Francisco-based mutual fund emphasizes independent research as the heart of each investment, focusing on out-of-favor areas and evaluating companies based on a long-term fundamental outlook and a healthy skepticism of consensus conclusions.

As of the quarter's end, the fund's top holdings were Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) at 3.54%, Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) at 3.45% and Occidental at 3.26%. In terms of sector weighting, Dodge & Cox is most heavily invested in financial services (24.97%), technology (15.55%) and communication services (14.22%).

Encana

Dodge & Cox established a new holding of 98,355,179 shares of Encana, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.37%. Shares traded at an average price of $4.58 during the quarter.

Encana is a prominent Canadian oil and natural gas company with assets in Canada and the U.S. As of Nov. 15, Encana has a market cap of $5.7 billion. The company places emphasis on improving the sustainability and efficiency of its operations. This past October, it announced its plans to move headquarters to Denver, Colorado in the U.S. and rebrand itself as Ovintiv Inc., citing stagnation in the Canadian energy market as the main reason for the change.

Encana's shares have risen 12.3% since the announcement due to the potential for the rebranding to increase the company's market share in the U.S. and revive investor sentiment. Despite maintaining its status quo in terms of revenue and net income for the past three years, Encana has seen a steady decline in share price, sending the stock into undervalued territory according to the Peter Lynch chart.

GuruFocus has assigned Encana a financial strength score of 4 out of 10 and a profitability score of 6 out of 10. The company has a price-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-book ratio of 0.64, an operating margin of 26.32%, a cash-debt ratio of 0.02 and an Altman Z-score of 0.98.

The company pays a quarterly dividend with a yield of 1.64% and a payout ratio of 0.06. Its next dividend payout of 1.875 cents per common share is scheduled to be paid on Dec. 31 for shareholders of record as of Dec. 13.

Occidental acquires Anadarko

On Aug. 8, Occidental Petroleum acquired rival Anadarko Petroleum for $55 billion. As a result, Dodge & Cox's 21,737,617 shares of Anadarko became 34,741,956 shares of Occidental, increasing the fund's stake in Occidental by 63.85%. During the quarter, Occidental shares were trading at an average price of $47.25 apiece.