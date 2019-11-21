Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled for Electrical Connection

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling an estimated 528,594 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs because of concerns about an electrical connection. Based on feedback from its dealerships, the automaker found that certain fuel-pump relays can have silicon deposits that interrupt electric current. As a result, the engine may not start or potentially stall.

NHTSA documents indicate that drivers might experience an extended engine crank time or require multiple attempts to start the engine.

This affects 2011 to 2013 models that have had the relays corrected in a previous recall (NHTSA recalls s 14V-530 and 15V-115).

An FCA spokesman told CR that customers will be notified by early January to visit their dealership for a free inspection and repair. Owners can use online look-up tools at FCA and from the government, including checktoprotect.org, now to see whether their specific vehicle is involved with this recall.

There have been no accidents or injuries related to this concern, according to FCA.

Owners who have paid to have their vehicle repair prior to this action will be eligible for reimbursement with a receipt by FCA.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 528,594 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 2011 to 2013.

The problem: Silicon deposits on the contact points of certain fuel-pump relays may interrupt electrical current and prevent engine start-up and/or contribute to a stall.

The fix: The correction has not been announced.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact FCA customer service at 800-853-1403.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V-813.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has a recall that needs to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.

