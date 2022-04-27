Dodge will reveal a Hornet plug-in hybrid in August

You won't have to wait long to buy a small Dodge plug-in hybrid. As Autoblog explains, Dodge chief Tim Kuniskis revealed in a Q&A that a PHEV edition of the upcoming Hornet compact car will be revealed this summer, likely during a "Speed Week" starting August 15th. The Stellantis badge executive didn't provide other details, but plans for the regular Hornet should provide a good idea of what to expect.

No, the Hornet isn't a revival of either AMC's compact or the circa-2006 concept. Instead, it's based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale (shown above) due to reach Americans in early 2023. The Hornet will likely share both the Tonale's 1.3L turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a Naples, Italy factory. The Tonale will muster 272HP in its American version, but it's not certain if the Hornet will provide similar output. The machine may be relatively inexpensive for a plug-in given its size.

You may have to wait a while to hear more about Dodge's all-electric muscle car, however. Kuniskis said he hoped to show off the high-performance EV before the Hornet, but an unnamed factor "outside our industry" was preventing any firm commitments. Dodge previously said the "eMuscle" car would launch by 2024, and that it would phase out its gas-based Challenger and Charger cars on a similar timeline.

A Hornet PHEV might be necessary. Stellantis is ramping up its electrification efforts and expects half of its US passenger vehicles to be pure EVs by 2030, but Americans don't have affordable plug-in hybrid options at the moment — they're typically more expensive options like the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. If Stellantis can keep the Dodge Hornet's cost relatively low, it might open the door to customers who previously had to shop competing brands to get more accessible PHEVs.