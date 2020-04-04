Dodge is killing its Grand Caravan soon — see how it kicked off the rise and fall of the American minivan

FCA

Fiat Chrysler is discontinuing the Dodge Grand Caravan minivan after nearly 40, and production will end in May.

Many say the Dodge Caravan became the first minivan when it arrived for the 1984 model year along with its Plymouth Voyager sibling, kicking off the minivan boom.

Thus, Chrysler — now called Fiat Chrysler — created the minivan segment as we know it.

The minivan market has since declined from its 2000 peak, but FCA still holds a firm grip on it to this day.

The minivan segment roared from the 1980s through 2000, when minivan sales hit their peak. They've declined steadily since, and many manufacturers have ducked out of the market in favor of the new boom: crossovers and SUVs.

But minivans had a strong run, even if the market has shrunk in the past couple of decades, and the Dodge Caravan kicked that run off when it rolled off of the line in 1983. Although its competitors would introduce their own minivan in the years that followed, Chrysler remained the king of the market. In 2019, FCA was responsible for 54% of all minivans sold in the US, and the Dodge Grand Caravan was the America's best-selling minivan overall.

Fiat Chrysler confirmed in February that the Grand Caravan would be discontinued, and that production would stop in May. While the end of the Grand Caravan doesn't necessarily signal the end of the American minivan all together — Chrysler will still sell the Pacifica and Voyager, and several other automakers sell competitors — it certainly marks the end of an era.

As the Caravan prepares to leave the market it began, here's just how it came to be the staple of a decades-long boom:

Dodge Grand Caravan. More

FCA

By some accounts, the Volkswagen Microbus — introduced in 1950 — was the original minivan.

A 1966 VW Microbus More

REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Others point to even older vehicles like the Stout Scarab, a beetle-like affair from the mid 1930s.

Stout Scarab. More

Michael Furman

But ask others, and all roads lead to Chrysler — more specifically, the 1984 model year.

1984 Dodge Caravan. More

FCA

That year, Chrysler introduced Dodge Caravan and its Plymouth Voyager sibling — kicking off a minivan boom that lasted from the mid 1980s to the early 2000s.