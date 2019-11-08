Dodge Put the Wrong Wheels on 173 New Challengers and Chargers

From Road & Track

Dodge has issued a recall for 173 cars, all various types of Challengers and Chargers, because the incorrect front wheels were installed at the factory, and could cause damage to the tires, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing.

The recall, first announced on October 24, claims the setup could cause the front tires to make contact with the steering knuckle, which could rip a hole in the rubber and cause it to deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.

Affected cars will have their front wheels replaced free of charge, and if necessary, have their front tires replaced as well. An alignment will also be performed if the repairing dealership determines it's needed. So far, no owners have reported issues of their own.

According to Allpar.com, the cars affected were manufactured between May 28 and September 25. The list of vehicles affected include 111 Chargers and 62 Challengers, all with a specific high-gloss black wheel and brake package that "should not have been an available option" from the factory," a NHTSA recall report said.

Allpar.com reports the issue was first discovered by workers at Chrysler's Brampton, Ontario assembly plant, who saw the tire and steering knuckle on some cars were just a bit too close for comfort.

