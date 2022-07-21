Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't care if New York teams get all the shine
For The Win's Andy Nesbitt spoke with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about his teams overlooked success this season with the Yankees and Mets dominating headlines.
Here's how to watch on TV and stream the four-game series between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, starting Thursday.
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts wore a shirt with a pointed message ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
The Diamondbacks cut ties with lefty Dallas Keuchel, likely opening a spot for one of their young starters to get a chance in the rotation.
Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, and we mean that literally.
Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015. Tuesday night's game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year's contest in Colorado. The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February.
Bruce Smith created something of a firestorm by disparaging Tony Boselli's Hall of Fame credentials, but the Jaguars legend extinguished the issue.
The Red Sox reportedly fielded a call from the Mets about a potential trade for first baseman Dominic Smith as they weigh their options ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
As the Juan Soto trade rumors swirl, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole apparently is wary of the Nationals superstar joining his nemesis in the AL East.
The trade stock of the Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo has never been higher. The team can't repeat past mistakes.
The next three months could have far-reaching ripple effects for MLB.
The contentious relationship between All-Star outfielder Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals continues to sour.
The Dodgers star's airbrushed T-shirt, reading "We Need more Black People at the Stadium," came from South-Central L.A. streetwear brand Bricks & Wood.
Joc Pederson and his family made quite the appearance on his old stomping grounds on Tuesday.
The Detroit Tigers made 19 selections in the 2022 MLB draft. Were their picks good enough to end their franchise rebuild? Experts weigh in.
Juan Sotos agent Scott Boras spoke on The Show podcast about why his client declined the Nationals 15-year, $440 million extension offer.
Matt Cain would love to see Juan Soto on the Giants, but for the price San Francisco would have to pay, he believes it ultimately would be a "coin toss" as to whether it would be worth it.
Here is how Mets insider Andrew Tredinnick grades each of the Mets players at the 2022 All-Star break.
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.