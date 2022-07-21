Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't care if New York teams get all the shine

Associated Press

Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015. Tuesday night's game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year's contest in Colorado. The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February.