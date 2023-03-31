A Dodgers fan's surprise proposal goes viral after he was tackled in the outfield
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan Thursday took to the outfield to propose to his girlfriend in the stands — then got tackled by security.
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan Thursday took to the outfield to propose to his girlfriend in the stands — then got tackled by security.
Fans filing out of Dodger Stadium were seen smiling from ear to ear after the Boys in Blue started the 2023 MLB season with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Members of the House China Select Committee will inspect Chinese-made cranes at the Port of Miami, in light of fears they might be used for surveillance.
“I don’t think there’s any question he understands the responsibility he has, not only to Miami, but the ACC and college basketball,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said of the Hurricanes’ coach.
Lefortovo prison, where American journalist Evan Gershkovich has been jailed on espionage charges, dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times. The inconspicuous, pale yellow complex in eastern Moscow was built as a military penitentiary in 1881 and was used for low-ranking convicts sentenced to relatively short terms. Under Soviet leader Josef Stalin’s Great Terror of mass arrests in the 1930s, Lefortovo was one of the main pre-trial detention facilities for “enemies of the people,” equipped with torture chambers to extract confessions.
As he got down on one knee and pulled out the ring, fans went wild cheering him on. Moments later, a security officer blindsided him with an NFL-like tackle, knocking his hat off of his head. And it was all caught on video.
The 54-year-old Friends star claimed that audiences used to be less sensitive, and now comedy is becoming "hard for comedians" Jennifer Aniston Thinks a “Whole Generation” Finds Friends Offensive Jo Vito
Anthony Rizzo began the season with no sour grapes: Each of his New York Yankees teammates found a blue box at his locker on Thursday morning before the season opener, most with the player's name embossed in gold. Rizzo purchased 26 boxes, each with two bottles of wine from the Il Cellese winery in Castellina in Chianti, Italy, near Siena. Rizzo visited there for a tasting in January with his wife Emily, his parents and her parents.
The long-shot possibility of Lamar Jackson being traded into AFC South division would actually be a plus for Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, not a disadvantage.
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach and Hall of Fame LB Bobby Bell took in #Royals' opening day at The K on Thursday.
Los Angeles Angels RF Hunter Renfroe robbed Oakland Athletics 3B Jace Peterson of an extra-base hit with an amazing no-look catch.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have electified college basketball this season, but they're following in a long line of talented women's basketball players.
A constant in the starting lineup prior to a March injury, the 6-foot-8 forward will give the Blue Devils an experienced, tough, versatile big man for their 2023-24 team.
In an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" April 2, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman talked with Jane Pauley about his health, just days before his discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Under Armour's stock and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry signing an extension with Under Armour.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has an interesting response to how Steph Curry changed the game of basketball.
Don't mess with J.Lo.
A new model has predicted that Earth's population is likely to decrease in all scenarios across the next century and will peak nowhere near the 11 billion previously forecast.
A California lawmaker is attempting to roll back California's growing list of states where government-funded travel is prohibited due to perceived discriminatory laws.
Jerry Rosado was charged with rape of Susan Negersmith, who was killed in Wildwood over 30 years ago.