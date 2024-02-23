Metro approves key report for Dodgers gondola project
Controversial plans to build a gondola to transport fans to Dodger Stadium moved a step forward Thursday as the Metro board approved an environmental impact report on the project.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
The Jaguars have big decisions with Josh Allen and Calvin Ridley. Can they keep both star players and bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2023?
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Reddit has officially filed paperwork for an Initial Public Offering on the New York Stock Exchange. It will trade under RDDT.
Stability AI claimed that the new model, which isn’t widely available yet, improves image quality, works better with prompts containing multiple subjects, and can more accurate text as part of the generated image, something that previous Stable Diffusion models weren’t great at.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast analyzing the new approved format for the College Football Playoff, which will have five automatic qualifiers and seven at-large bids.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Consumer Reports ranked the cheapest destination fees in America, but there's really nothing to celebrate here.
Looking at the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder and 2024 Honda Pilot's fuel economy, safety, technology, performance, interior space and other factors.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
The widespread outage sparked confusion for some users who reported their phone was stuck in SOS mode.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.