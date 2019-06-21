Dodgers hold off Giants’ late rally, beat Bumgarner

In what was expected to be Madison Bumgarner's final start in a San Francisco Giants uniform at Los Angeles, the Dodgers gave their own version of a sendoff, holding on for a 9-8 victory Thursday night.

The Giants made things interesting by scoring seven runs over the final three innings, including four in the ninth.

San Francisco had the tying run at second base with nobody out in the ninth but the Giants had a failed sacrifice bunt followed by deep fly ball outs from Buster Posey and Brandon Belt to end it against closer Kenley Jansen.

Likely to be traded by the July 31 non-waive trade deadline, Bumgarner's outing was not exactly representative of his previous 34 starts in the rivalry or his 20 previous starts at Dodger Stadium.

Bumgarner (3-7) gave up six runs on 10 hits in just 3 2/3 innings. He had never given up six runs to the Dodgers in any start in his career.

Kyle Garlick and Austin Barnes each hit two-run home runs off Bumgarner two batters apart in the fourth inning, when the Dodgers scored five runs. Chris Taylor had an RBI single in the fourth. New foil Max Muncy had an RBI single in the first inning, while Garlick added another RBI in the sixth.

It was the first game that Bumgarner and Muncy squared off since Muncy's home run into San Francisco's McCovey Cove on June 9 that led to the two players jawing at each other.

For the second consecutive game against the Giants, the Dodgers leaned heavily on their bullpen. Relievers picked up eight innings in Wednesday's victory after an injury to Rich Hill and covered the full nine innings by design Thursday, with Julio Urias starting it off with three scoreless innings.

JT Chargois (1-0), Ross Stripling, Josh Sborz and Jansen followed Urias as the Dodgers have gone 6-2 on their current homestand. Justin Turner, Barnes and Garlick each had three hits.

Sborz gave up three runs in one-plus innings of his major league debut. Outfielder Joc Pederson made his first career appearance at first base following his pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh, his 20th of the season. Jansen recorded his 22nd save.

The Giants' Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, his second homer of the series and fourth of the season. Brandon Crawford drove in three runs.

