Dodgers legend Mike Piazza calls on Californians to elect Larry Elder

Baseball Hall of Famer and Dodgers great Mike Piazza called on Californians to make Larry Elder the next governor of California on Tuesday in a video message posted to Elder's Twitter.

"Get out and vote. Get out and vote to recall Gavin Newsom and put Larry Elder in Sacramento," the 12-time MLB All-Star catcher said.

The 10-time Silver Slugger then offered some incentive for the Dodger faithful to elect Elder.

"Here's the deal; if you guys do this, I'll personally come out to Dodger Stadium and thank all the Dodger fans that voted for him and say hi to a lot of friends I haven't seen in a long time," Piazza said.

Piazza said when he first arrived in Los Angeles as a rookie in 1992, people across the country sought to move to the Golden State. But now, under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, many seek to move out, he said.



"Larry Elder wants to change this," Piazza said. "He's a man who deeply loves California and will bring back the California dream. Vote for Larry Elder."

Polls across California are scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Pacific time, but the result could come later depending on the number of early ballots and the closeness of the race.

