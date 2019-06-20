Dodgers LHP Hill leaves after 1 inning with 'discomfort'

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill was removed from Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants after one scoreless inning and just 15 pitches because of what the team announced as a left forearm discomfort.

Hill got off to a late start this season because of a sprained left knee that surfaced in spring training. After giving up 11 runs over his first three outings, Hill is 4-0 over his previous six starts entering, with a 1.95 ERA in that span.

Overall, Hill is 4-1 this season with a 2.60 ERA over 52 innings. The left-hander has dealt with multiple blister issues since coming to the Dodgers in the middle of the 2016 season, including one last season.

The stops and starts for Hill, 39, have occurred as he has returned to being a starting pitcher again. After nearly six full seasons as a reliever, he didn't return to a major league rotation until late in the 2015 season and then made 20 starts with the Dodgers and Oakland Athletics in 2016.

Hill is 30-16 as a member of the Dodgers with a 3.19 ERA that includes his one inning Wednesday. He is 65-42 over 15 major league seasons with a 3.84 ERA and has starts in 153 of his 281 career appearances.

The injury also comes at a particularly bad time for the Dodgers, as the team planned on making Thursday's finale against the Giants a bullpen day, with Julio Urias scheduled to make the start against Madison Bumgarner. Dylan Floro replaced Hill on Wednesday and pitched the second and third innings.

