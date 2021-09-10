Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss remainder of season amid sex assault probe

Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer will be benched for the remainder of the 2021 season as officials continue to investigate allegations that he sexually assaulted a California woman earlier this year, a team spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Major League Baseball first placed the 30-year-old pitcher on paid administrative leave in July.

The league has not commented on the latest announcement but previously said its investigation was ongoing.

"While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation."

In July, the Pasadena Police Department confirmed they were investigating an allegation that Bauer assaulted a San Diego woman at his home on April 21 and May 16, CBS Los Angeles reported.

At the time, the woman's attorney, Marc H. Garelick, said a judge issued a temporary restraining order as "a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer." Garelick also said his client "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" and the goal of the order was to keep Bauer "from contacting our client in any way possible."

The 27-year-old woman requested a five-year extension of the restraining order, telling a Los Angeles judge that Bauer had choked her so she became unconscious and punched her multiple times. The judge denied her request, CBS LA reported.

Last month, Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied any wrongdoing by his client. Fetterolf said Bauer and the woman had a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship," beginning in April 2021, and said that Bauer had messages received from the woman "repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters."

Trevor Bauer in Los Angeles on June 12, 2021. / Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

In August, The Washington Post reported Bauer was also the subject of a protection order in 2020. The pitcher responded to the report, calling the woman's accusations were "baseless." He also claimed the woman harassed, assaulted and attempted to extort him.

Bauer has not yet been criminally charged. Pasadena police have submitted the results of their investigation to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award last season with the Cincinnati Reds. He signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers worth $102 million in February. Although he is on leave, he will continue to be paid through the remainder of the 2021 season.

