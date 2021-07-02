Dodgers' Trevor Bauer is placed on leave by MLB after assault allegation

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

Major League Baseball placed Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on paid administrative leave Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault and obtained a temporary restraining order against him Tuesday.

Bauer traveled with the Dodgers to Washington on Wednesday. He was scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Washington Nationals. On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the situation was "out of our hands" and he was following MLB's direction.

Under MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred can place Bauer on paid administrative leave for seven days. The league can only extend the leave beyond seven days in agreement with the players union.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," MLB said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately.

"MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Under the league’s policy, the league can suspend a player even if he is not charged with a crime. Players have been suspended from 15 games to up to a season since the policy was implemented in 2015.

In the woman’s report, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, she accused Bauer of nonconsensual sex on two occasions three weeks apart — one in April and one in May — in Bauer’s Pasadena home. She wrote she was choked and lost consciousness both times, and that she was hit in the face during the second encounter.

“I agreed to have consensual sex, however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” the woman wrote in the court declaration. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

Jon Fetterolf, one of Bauer’s agents, issued a statement Tuesday saying Bauer denies the claims and that the encounters were fully consensual. Bauer’s representatives provided The Times with what they identified as text messages from the women on May 9, between her two visits to Bauer’s home.

According to the texts, the woman told Bauer that she “had never been more turned on in my life” getting choked by him. “Gimme all the pain. Rawr.”

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications,” part of Fetterolf’s statement read. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The woman’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said: “Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse.”

The temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday. A hearing to determine the validity of the order in civil court is scheduled for July 23. The hearing is unrelated to the criminal investigation. No charges have been filed.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.