Dodge's Secret Offering: The Exclusive 2023 Dodge Demon 170 Jailbreak

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You're probably not on the list.

In a bold and unconventional move, Dodge has privately reached out to 40 select individuals, offering a highly exclusive edition of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, as part of its secret Demon 170 Jailbreak program. This special offering, kept under wraps with no advertising or press releases, has turned heads in the automotive industry and among enthusiasts.

Watch an impatient Corvette driver wreck out big here.

The 40 Chosen Few

To be among the fortunate 40, one had to either be a celebrity with a "Dodge brand affiliation" or a dedicated repeat customer of multiple Dodge SRT products over several years. The selected customers were equally split between celebrities and loyal customers of the brand, as per the decision of Dodge president Tim Kuniskis, a longtime advocate of Dodge's most ardent fans.

The exclusivity of this program was such that even purchasing four previous SRT vehicles did not necessarily guarantee a spot on the list. The 40 customers were privy to the special-order Demon 170 Jailbreak program, giving them the opportunity to customize the record-breaking 1,025-hp 2023 Dodge SRT Demon 170.

No Two Jailbreak Demon 170s Alike

In an added twist of uniqueness, each of the 40 Jailbreak Demon 170s will feature a one-of-a-kind color, split evenly between 20 throwback colors and 20 special one-off shades chosen by Dodge's color and style department.

Opting for a one-of-one Demon 170 Jailbreak model comes at an extra cost of $30,000 on top of the base price of $96,666. With additional fees, the total amounts to $131,961 – a figure that Dodge acknowledges as a "unicorn price."

A Celebration of Loyalty

When approached for comment, Dodge PR described the Jailbreak 170 as "a celebration of the ultimate Last Call Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 shared with our most loyal muscle car customers." This program aimed to provide an extra layer of customization and collectability for those who have supported the latest era of Dodge muscle.

Story continues

Dealers and Demand

With the concept of an SRT vehicle selling at MSRP described as a "pre-COVID fever dream," Dodge message boards are abuzz with dealers and brokers offering their Demon 170 allotment for $100,000 over the sticker price. This includes non-Jailbreak models, indicating the strong demand and excitement around this release.

Conclusion

The 2023 Dodge Demon 170 Jailbreak is a testament to the brand's commitment to celebrating its most devoted customers and creating unique, collectible masterpieces. By privately offering this limited-edition muscle car to a small number of dedicated fans, Dodge has created a buzz that transcends traditional advertising. In the age of information overload, the secretiveness surrounding this special edition adds an allure and mystique that only serves to elevate the Dodge brand, leaving us wondering what they might have up their sleeves next.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.