What dodging North Korean missiles taught me about shooting down Kim Jong Un's growing arsenal

Jessup Jong
·5 min read
North Korea Hwasong-12 missile launch
A photo of what North Korea's government said was the August 29, 2017, test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

  • A North Korean missile launch in August 2017 sent people in South Korea and Japan scrambling to bunkers.

  • The missile broke up and fell into the Pacific, but North Korea's growing missile arsenal remains a concern.

  • The US, South Korea, and Japan all have missile defenses, but stopping an incoming missile is no easy feat.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

As a South Korean military interpreter participating in a combined exercise with the US on August 29, 2017, my day began with a jolt, as a North Korean ballistic missile hurtled toward Japan at 6:00 a.m.

Not knowing the exact trajectory in the first few minutes, I quickly headed into underground bunkers near Seoul with my fellow service members.

Radars predicted that the missile would cross Japan's airspace over its northernmost island, Hokkaido. Japan was faced with two options: shoot it down or let it pass.

The Japanese government chose not to intercept that missile. It ultimately fractured into three pieces and landed in the Pacific Ocean, but debris could have fallen onto unsuspecting citizens. Even worse, an actual nuclear strike could wipe out an entire city.

With North Korea demonstrating its ability to reach most of the US, improving missile-defense systems has quickly become a concern for everyday citizens.

Tokyo's decision to disregard that ballistic missile compelled me to ask whether South Korea, Japan, and the US were well prepared for such missile threats.

Layered defenses, split-second decisions

Japanese TV report on North Korea missile launch
A TV news program reporting on North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 29, 2017. AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

The US defends its territory with a layered system that has several chances to intercept a North Korean missile: in the boost phase soon after launch near the Korean Peninsula and Japan, again over the ocean during the missile's midcourse phase, and lastly near US territory as the missile enters its terminal phase.

All three options, however, need much improvement.

An intercept over the ocean is challenging because Aegis ships and fighter jets must anticipate where it will impact, which is made more challenging by the fact that Aegis ships and fighters have never attempted to intercept a ballistic missile in combat.

For land-based defense, the Pentagon has slammed its own flagship system, the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, for its insufficient radars and unreliability: Its success rate is barely over 50%.

Improving the intercept ability of South Korea and Japan has therefore been important to the US's own national interests.

aegis
US Navy Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Hopper launches a Standard Missile 3 during an exercise in the Pacific Ocean, July 30, 2009. Department of Defense Photo

The US's recent termination of the missile guidelines it imposed on South Korea in 1979 is a step toward allowing its allies to prepare defenses for North Korea's long-range missiles.

With limits on the range and payload of its missiles now lifted, South Korea will be able to develop advanced missile-defense systems that could help deter long-range missile attacks.

My experience dodging North Korean missiles, however, highlights the need to review the intercept process further to reduce the risks posed by needing to make a split-second decision. Hesitance to shoot down missiles shows that technological ability does not necessarily equal safety.

Why did those countries decide not to respond during that August 2017 missile test? Within minutes of the launch, most countries could tell from radar tracking that the missile was headed toward the Pacific Ocean.

In the case of Japan, the government may have decided not to attempt to do so simply because it was an unnecessary risk. The missile appeared unlikely to harm civilians, and, more importantly, a failed attempt would send a catastrophic message that its US-backed missile system cannot stop North Korean missiles.

THAAD
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

A second possibility, however, is that Japan's Aegis destroyers were unable to intercept the missile in the first place.

The North Korean missile reached an altitude of 550 km, higher than the 500-km range of the Aegis Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptor. The Aegis interceptor may also have not been in the right place, as the missile passed over a region that is not a routine training area.

Why didn't South Korea try to shoot it down? South Korea's US-made Terminal High Altitude Defense (THAAD) system reports a 100% test rate, but it has never been used in combat.

THAAD is also designed to shoot down missiles as they re-enter the atmosphere during their terminal phase. The North Korean missile was only in range during its first two phases: boost and midcourse.

Military and diplomatic challenges

Kim Jong Un smiles during inspection of North Korean missile site
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, at the test launch of a Hwasong-12 IRBM in Pyongyang, August 29, 2017. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

What can be done about future missile tests?

In order to shoot down a missile during its boost phase, a ship with an SM-3 would have to be right next to the launch site and intercept immediately upon launch.

As the US military has noted, boost-phase intercepts are quite unlikely due to the challenges in anticipating a launch and the decision process needed to approve such a response. For fighter jets to intercept a missile in that phase, the jets would need to be at a provocatively close distance to the launch site.

None of the missile defenses in Japan or South Korea - which include US-made Patriot missile systems - can intercept missiles during their midcourse phase.

South Korea could technically develop a midcourse defense in the future, but past pushback from China indicates there will be a substantial challenge to doing so. Seoul suffered as much as $7 billion in economic losses when China boycotted Korean products in response to the deployment of the THAAD system.

With nearly one-quarter of South Korea's exports and one-fifth of Japan's exports going to China, safely navigating the US-China rivalry while ensuring a defense against North Korean missiles will be a complex military and diplomatic task.

Jessup Jong is a Korean Army veteran (Intelligence Branch at the Transportation Command) and a master's student at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies. His latest book is "Human Suffering in North Korea."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Top general on Afghanistan: ‘I don’t think the end game is yet written’

    Yet recent intelligence assessments say a Taliban takeover could be months away.

  • Germany commits to action if Russia uses energy as weapon -U.S.

    The agreement, to be unveiled later on Wednesday, aims to resolve a long-standing dispute over the $11 billion pipeline, now 98% complete, being built under the Baltic Sea to carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany. U.S. officials have opposed the pipeline, which would allow Russia to export gas directly to Germany and potentially cut off other nations, but have said the U.S.-German pact would mitigate the possibility of Russia using energy as a weapon. "Among other things, Germany has committed in this agreement with us that should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive actions against Ukraine, Germany will take actions at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities in the energy sector," Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told lawmakers.

  • Cuba: US protest narrative paving way for military incursion

    Cuba criticized the United States and President Joe Biden on Wednesday for a series of statements by senior officials after the unprecedented protests on the island last week, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to justify a military intervention. Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said U.S. officials are painting a false picture of the situation in Cuba, which is struggling with severe economic problems amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

  • ‘High-quality semen’ from dead Texas ocelot may revive endangered species, experts say

    Quick action after a Texas ocelot’s untimely death offers hope for the future of the endangered species, experts say.

  • How British special operators defied their bosses to rescue 2 comrades captured on a secretive mission in Iraq

    The British SAS motto is "Who dares wins," and in the southern Iraqi city of Basra in September 2005, the SAS dared.

  • Venezuela's Maduro calls Vatican letter a 'compendium of hatred'

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called a letter sent by the Vatican's foreign minister to local businesses, which urged Caracas politicians to take seriously negotiations to resolve the country's crisis, a "compendium of hatred." The letter from the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was read aloud by a Catholic Church representative on Tuesday evening at the annual assembly of Fedecamaras, the largest business federation in the heavily Roman Catholic South American country.

  • Top General Says 'Taliban Takeover' Possible as U.S. Nears Full Military Withdrawal

    The Taliban is now in control of about half of Afghanistan’s district centers and threatening take more, the U.S. military’s top officer said

  • U.S. won't reopen consulate in Jerusalem until Israel's Bennett passes budget

    The Biden administration has decided to hold off on reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem until after Israel's new government passes a budget, likely in early November, Israeli, U.S. and Palestinian sources say.Why it matters: The decision shows how invested the Biden administration is in helping to stabilize the new Israeli government. The Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry had requested the delay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The consu

  • Russia unveiled its new 'Checkmate' fighter jet as Putin heaped praise on the country's aviation industry

    Vladimir Putin personally inspected the new aircraft as it was unveiled Tuesday. Here's what the new fighter looks like.

  • GOP Sen James Lankford Calls for Banning Ben & Jerrys in Oklahoma Over Israel Stance

    Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is calling on his state to ban Ben & Jerry’s ice cream now that the company is halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory. The Republican senator took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his outrage over Ben & Jerry’s recent announcement that they’d put an end to their licensing agreement with their manufacturer and product distributor in Israel, describing the nation’s policy as “inconsistent” with company values. We should immediately block the sale

  • ‘He could have at least given us a road.’ Residents in Haiti prepare for Moïse’s funeral.

    There are no banners of remembrance like the black and white ones hanging near the grounds of the presidential place, or arrangements of flowers like those gathering at the memorial site at the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon in the capital.

  • Top general responds to reports he feared Trump would use military after losing election

    America's top general on Wednesday spoke publicly for the first time about whether he feared then-President Donald Trump would try to involve the military in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as reported in a newly-released book. While Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, at a rare Pentagon news conference, declined to comment on specific claims made in the book, he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Wednesday were emphatic that the military is and ought to remain a strictly "apolitical" institution. "I, the other members of the Joint Chiefs, and all of us in uniform, we take an oath, an oath to a document, an oath to the Constitution of the United States, and not one time do we violate that," Milley told reporters asking about the book excerpts.

  • Tigers Woods Shares If His 11-Year-Old Son is Planning to Follow in His Golf Footsteps

    Tiger Woods spoke about his personal life with Jada Pinkett Smith for his new show, 'A Round With Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons.'

  • Stephen Hawking Was Right: Black Holes Simply Can't Shrink

    Scientists finally prove it with observational data.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Director on Their Connection: 'There Was Magic in That Room'

    Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett told Yahoo! Entertainment of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, "I was so mesmerized by their performances"

  • China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

    China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of the country's most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll from the widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the subway system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices. A video posted on Twitter by news site The Paper showed subway passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.

  • GOP Lawmakers Want to Cancel Ice Cream After Ben & Jerry’s Fiasco

    Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via GettySen. James Lankford (R-OK) is among a vexed group of lawmakers coming forward with threats to cancel ice cream after Ben & Jerry’s announced this week it wouldn’t renew its current license agreement with its manufacturer in Israel which also distributes frozen treats to the West Bank.“If Ben & Jerry’s wants to have a meltdown & boycott Israel, OK is ready to respond. Oklahoma has an anti-boycott of Israel law in place,” Lankford wrote on Twitter Wednesday. More than t

  • DTE Energy (DTE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    DTE Energy's (DTE) service areas experienced above-normal temperatures during the second quarter, which may have resulted in higher electricity demand for cooling, thereby boosting revenues.

  • Three soldiers, 'dozens of terrorists' killed in Burkina fighting

    Three Burkina Faso soldiers and a militiaman were killed on Friday by highway bombs in the country's north, the army said, adding that "dozens of terrorists" had been killed by security forces the same day.

  • Daily on Energy: Biden yields to Nord Stream 2 pipeline completion

    Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!