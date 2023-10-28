Dodging showers at times this weekend
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick discusses the cooler changes and shower chances this weekend.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri said today that a Threads API is in the works. This will give chance to developers to create different apps and experiences around Threads. Mosseri was responding to journalist Casey Newton, who was conversing with a user about a TweetDeck-like experience for Threads.
Chances are that however busy you are, Keith Rabois is busier. Among them was politics (he likes U.S. presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Governor Ron DeSantis, but compared Vivek Ramaswamy's "foreign policy knowledge" to that of his two-year-old).
A Google executive testified on Friday that the company paid $26.3 billion to other companies to acquire traffic, including default search engine status. A significant portion of that likely went to Apple.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
Already seen "Talk to Me" and "The Boogeyman" and need more? Here are this year's under-the-radar scary movies guaranteed for a jump scare or two.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The visual effects company is responsible for some of the most famous critters to grace the big and small screen over the past 40 years.
This weekend's sports slate is headlined by the World Series, MLS and NASCAR playoffs, the Rugby World Cup Final, the NBA's first weekend back, the 191st Manchester Derby, Fury-Ngannou and, of course, your standard dose of football.
2024 Lexus LS adds standard equipment, starts at $80,685. Five new wheels, too, and a Silver Illusion exterior hue for $3,100.
Twitch has had a tense year, in part due to community backlash over policy changes that affect the way creators can monetize their content. Last year, the company announced that it would end the 70/30 subscription revenue split deal that it had offered select streamers in favor of prioritizing ad revenue. In June, Twitch launched the Partner Plus program, a new monetization tier that would grant eligible creators a 70/30 subscription revenue split on the first $100,000 they make per year.
Health experts agree that we should ditch biannual clock changes. But here's why they say having permanent standard time — not permanent daylight saving time — is the way to go.
AI-powered photo-sorting app GoodOnes raised $3.6 million in seed funding earlier this year and dropped into the Apple App Store in April. Six months and 400 million photo sorts later, it is changing its name to Ollie and having a bit of a relaunch. TechCrunch spoke to the newly named Ollie’s CEO and co-founder, Israel Shalom, to find out more about the name change and what they’ve learned since April.